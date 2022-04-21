LOCAL SOLAR COMPANY RECONIZED FOR EXCELLENCE

"Cape Fear Solar Systems has been an amazing company to partner with on this solar project. Robert Parker and his team made what I thought would be a difficult project seem flawless. From start to finish they handled the entire project with great communication and professionalism. We look forward to working with Cape Fear Solar Systems on our next project," explained Robert Kight, facilities manager at Coastal Beverage Company.

"We have been seeing a lot of interest from businesses this year—looking into energy solutions. Companies such as Coastal Beverage Company are leading the way and we are excited to help more businesses utilize solar energy to impact their bottom line and meet environmental goals," Parker concluded.

Cape Fear Solar Systems has been empowering home and business owners with energy independence for 15 years throughout Southeastern, North Carolina.

About Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC

Cape Fear Solar Systems is currently ranked as the number one installer in Southeastern, North Carolina by Solar Power World. Established in 2007, the company has designed and installed nearly 3,500 local solar systems to date. Cape Fear Solar's pride is in its team, providing the highest quality of craftsmanship, products, and material. Additionally, customers receive unlimited post-installation support. Cape Fear Solar offers turnkey energy systems such as photovoltaic (solar electric) panels, home batteries, and electric vehicle charging stations for residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Cape Fear Solar visit www.CapeFearSolarSystems.com.

About Coastal Beverage Company, Inc.

Coastal Beverage Company is a leading beverage distributor and masters of their craft and fate. Their cultural manifesto is simple: Integrity, adventure, and a life lived responsibly. This is the relentless pursuit of excellence they strive for every day. The only prohibition they support is that against mediocrity, which is why at the end of the day, every beverage wants to be a Coastal Beverage. To learn more about Coastal Beverage Company visit www.coastal-bev.com.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

SOURCE Cape Fear Solar Systems