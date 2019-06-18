Local songwriter combines music and Michigan wine in new video series

BRIGHTON, Mich., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme, best known for her songs in television and film, announces a new weekly video series. The series, "Wine, Songs and Good Vibes," is recorded live on Facebook on Wednesday nights at 9pm EDT.

Each episode features a new wine, a live music performance, and positive stories. Predhomme is currently featuring Michigan wines.

Check out the first episode of "Wine, Songs, and Good Vibes" here: https://www.facebook.com/angelapredhomme/videos/1066497503560852/

Viewers learn about a new Michigan wine, vineyard and/or winery each week, and are invited to share their own positive news and stories in interactive comments. Predhomme plans to share viewers' contributions of their own "good vibes" in upcoming episodes.

Singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme makes laid back, soulful music. Predhomme's songs have been heard by millions through television, film, and streaming channels. Her music was in the popular Hallmark movie "Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane," Lifetime's hit show "Dance Moms," Freeform's "Switched at Birth," a commercial for ING Bank, and more.

Watch "Wine, Songs, and Good Vibes" live by following Angela Predhomme on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/angelapredhomme/

