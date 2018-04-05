Local Student Athletes Sought to Showcase Talents for National Publications

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4th and Goal Athletics is currently seeking student athletes, grades fifth through 11th, to participate in the Seventh Annual Northwest Ohio Underclassmen Showcase on Sunday, April 15. The showcase will take place at Woodward High School, 701 E Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43608.

Bedford Mules State 2018 State Wrestling Champion competing at the 2017 Showcase last March. Whitmer High School Standout QB Riley Keller competing at the 2017 Showcase last March.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities for national sports publications college coaches and scouts. The event will include combine drills such as: the 40-yard dash, 5-10-5 shuttle run, position drills and one-on-one activities.

Over 5,000 local athletes have participated in the annual Northwest Ohio Underclassmen Showcase. Past participants have gone on to receive local and national recognition and earn college scholarships to schools like University of Toledo, Ohio State University, University of Michigan, Notre Dame and many more.

Registration for the showcase is $40 per person. To register, please visit www.4thandgoalathletics.com and there will be no same day registration.

4th and Goal Athletics is a premiere student athlete training company in Toledo, Ohio. Players are trained by former athletes to create successful young sports players through leadership, mentorship, athletics and community service.

