Local Students From Orange Mound, Collierville, Whitehaven, Hickory Hill, Frayser, and South Memphis Gather at Ruth's Chris to Learn Financial Wisdom & the Stock Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking and life-altering dinner that transcended social and economic boundaries, students from diverse neighborhoods across Shelby County, Tennessee gathered at Ruth's Chris last night for an extraordinary evening hosted and sponsored by the transformative poverty-fighting organization, From The Streets To Wall Street Foundation. Dr. Gerald Kiner, the visionary founder of the foundation, painted a picture of a world where underprivileged youth can find liberation and equality, emphasizing that the stock market holds opportunities without discrimination.

After dinner photo shoot with Dr. Gerald Kiner, Mrs. Brunson and her Melrose High School students along with Lauren Michelle of Collierville High School.

The atmosphere was electrifying as Dr. Kiner and a team of successful mentors shared invaluable insights over a sumptuous dinner, guiding the inner-city and suburban students on principles such as investing in their 401Ks, maintaining stellar credit, early financial aid applications for college, and unraveling the complexities of the stock market. Mrs. Mosesella Brunson, an Economics teacher at Melrose High School, was moved to see her four students immersed in this once-in-a-lifetime experience, while Bruce Dailey Sr, a mentor, and Lead AP Mechanic and Federal Express shared his inspiring journey to his upcoming retirement as a millionaire through prudent 401K investments.

Aziel Sneed, a student from Hillcrest High School, described the event as "unbelievable," while Lauren Michell of Collierville High School expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging that the dinner had profoundly impacted her perspective. Witnessing the transformation in her peers, she was touched by the newfound awareness they had gained.

This event was not just a meal and a conversation; it was a gateway to a new world for these high school students. From The Streets To Wall Street Foundation is dedicated to erasing the disparity between underprivileged youth and financial literacy, offering mentorship, resources, and educational initiatives to empower individuals towards financial independence, steering them away from the temptations of criminal paths.

When asked why he invites suburban kids to his dinners with the majority of inner-city kids, Dr. Kiner responded, "People don't realize that through explicit rap lyrics, suburban kids fall victim to the street culture just as much as inner-city kids do. Our slogan is 'Stories Rewritten, Destinies Rerouted'. We want to reroute all children from that street culture no matter where they are – and we will."

To learn more about the Foundation, and future events, or to get involved as a mentor or mentee, please visit http://www.fromthestreetstowallstreetfoundation.org or call 901-570-3220. Join us in shaping a future where every young mind has the tools to thrive in the world of finance.

