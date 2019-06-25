Local Successful Woman Walks Away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumping Down Highways is the life-changing adventure of a woman in her forties. The Prada heel-wearing, running-through-airports, successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Jenni Edwards sold everything and hit the road in an RV alone. Even with all her achievements, she discovered something was missing in her life. So, she set out—searching for something more. Along the way, she learns from mistakes, sees incredible sights, and meets people from every walk of life. Jenni's new "Tiny Life" journey takes her from coast to coast as she zigzags in a fifth wheel and motorhome. Faith and courage are her guides as she faces challenges and dangers with her "can-do attitude".

Jenni agreed to tell her story in hopes that it would inspire others to live their best lives today, instead of "someday". Have you ever dreamed of hitting the open road in an RV? Or maybe re-writing the trajectory of your story? If so, climb in and take the adventure of a lifetime with Jenni as she bumps down one highway after another.

Now Jenni's mission is to help as many people as she can. In an effort to give children whose odds are stacked against them, the opportunity to rise up and live the life they dream, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Bumping Down Highways will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. This weekend, Saturday, June 29, 2019 Flamingo Lake RV Resort is hosting a pre-launch celebration and benefit to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of NE Florida. The Bumping Down Highways Summer Flamingle kicks off at 10:00am with a full day of fun activities, food trucks and live music. Attendees will meet the author and can get an autographed copy of Bumping Down Highways before it hits the shelves in bookstores across the country, July 9, 2019!

"Bumping Down Highways is a compelling story of an executive who traded her office for an RV without missing a beat and I couldn't put it down. I was inspired and envious. Edwards' visually descriptive style helps the reader experience her day-to-day life in this inspiring ever-changing environment." ~ Bob Higley, CEO Upliftv

Jenni Edwards is available for media interviews and can be reached via email at 216968@email4pr.com. More information can be found at her author website http://www.BumpingDownHighways.com

