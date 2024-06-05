LOCAL TACO BELL FRANCHISEE AWARDED $29,850 TO FUEL COLLIN COUNTY YOUNG PEOPLE'S BOLD AMBITIONS

ALLEN, TEXAS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County received a $29,850 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to support youth in Collin County community. The funds will go toward their Project Learn Program that helps with academic success and scholarships for their clubs.

"We are proud to support the communities we serve," said Troy Morrison, CEO of North Texas Bells. "We believe that education is foundational in helping others. I am grateful for the teamwork and dedication of our team members to support this amazing cause."

Representatives of the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County and North Texas Bells

The Boys and Girl's Clubs of Collin County is one of more than 450+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the nearly $23 million in Community Grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year. The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation's mission to break down barriers to education and fuel young people's boldest ambitions.

"Our Community Grants program is unique, because the funds are dispersed back to organizations in the local community they are raised in," said Neil Borkan, Chairman of the Taco Bell Foundation. "We are so thankful for the generosity of our partners, customers and Taco Bell team members that make it possible for us to continue serving youth across the country."

About the Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps America's young people pursue their educational goals and career aspirations. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million young people across the country and has awarded over $188 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit tacobellfoundation.org.

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 63 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. Our Focus is to Build Know-How and Create Opportunities for our people, guests, partners, vendors and the community.

SOURCE North Texas Bells