Local Teamsters Baffled by Cynthia Nixon's Uninformed Remarks

The incentive program supports millions of local, good-paying jobs. And as a direct result of the credit, the television and film industry provides economic benefits across nearly every industry and community throughout the state. The industry is an economic boon for the state, employing 90,252 in direct jobs and another 53,316 in production related jobs, according to MPAA payroll service research data.

"I'm baffled by Cynthia Nixon's remark that New York State's tax credits for film and TV 'doesn't merit the investment', while admitting 'she's looking into them'. Had she done her homework first or had her film credits been in producing instead of acting, she never would have made such a clueless statement," said Tom O'Donnell, President of Teamsters Local 817.

"Previous to the inception of the New York State Tax Credit Program, we were hemorrhaging jobs to other states and foreign countries offering significant financial incentives. Since the program's inception our workforce has more than doubled. I would say a program that generates hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in wages merits the investment. Quite frankly, this is a highly mobile content manufacturing industry that would not be here without the New York State Tax Credit Program," said O'Donnell.

Teamsters Local 817 is a member of New Yorkers for TV & Film Jobs.

https://newyorkersfortvfilmjobs.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-teamsters-baffled-by-cynthia-nixons-uninformed-remarks-300622164.html

SOURCE New Yorkers for TV & Film Jobs

Related Links

https://newyorkersfortvfilmjobs.com

