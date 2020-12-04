Local Texas Companies Become Toys for Tots Drop-Off Location

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas VA Mortgage has partnered with Global Wealth Advisors to provide a drop-off location for Lewisville residents during the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign from now until December 15, 2020. The companies are conveniently located in The Realm at Castle Hills building at 4400 TX-121, Ste 200 in Lewisville, Texas.

Texas VA Mortgage is looking forward to bringing happiness and joy to families after a tough year. Dan Ali, Texas VA Mortgage Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This year has been hard for a lot of families, and what's more American than Toys for Tots run by the Marine Corp. We are excited to be a part of this initiative and look forward to bringing a smile to kids this holiday season."

Global Wealth Advisors spearheaded the partnership and are excited to provide gifts to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them for the holidays. Kris Maksimovich, Global Wealth Advisors President, said, "We're happy to be part of this annual American tradition to help children in our county who are less fortunate during the holiday season."

Last year in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex alone, more than 169,000 children were supported with over 229,000 donated toys. This year, Texas VA Mortgage and Global Wealth Advisors is working with Denton County Toys for Tots. Last year, the participating Denton, Cooke, Wise, Montague, and Wichita counties helped more than 34,000 children with over 106,000 distributed toys.

Residents are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots campaign at 4400 TX-121, Ste 200 in Lewisville, Texas Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. from now until December 15, 2020. For more information on local drop-off locations, please click here. For more information on Texas VA Mortgage and how to purchase or refinance your new home, call 844-6-VA-LOAN or visit www.texasvamtg.com. For more information on Global Wealth Advisors and financial planning, call 972-930-1238 or visit www.gwadvisors.net.

Contact: Bri Julius / Texas VA Mortgage

Marketing Manager / 972-798-8890

SOURCE Texas VA Mortgage