Local Toy Retailers Will Thrive In Wake Of Toys 'R' Us Closure

While big-box stores like Walmart and Target will attempt to take advantage of the vacuum left by the venerable toy giant that so many people remember fondly from childhood, ASTRA believes that the unparalleled experience of discovering new and unique toys and games in a friendly, hands-on setting will appeal to parents tired of wandering through warehouses or scrolling through websites in search of that perfect toy.

"Many grownup "Toys 'R' Us kids" are feeling nostalgic, but the magic is still there if you look in the right place," said Kimberly Mosley, President of ASTRA. "We expect that as many as half of all regular Toys 'R' Us customers will likely visit one of the 3,500 neighborhood toy stores across North America in 2018, which would result in up to a 20% increase in revenues."

Among the key factors driving this boom:

High-quality selection from the most popular to the most unique products handpicked by the store owners to spark a child's imagination.

An exceptional customer shopping experience, including expert advice and the opportunity to actually play, experience and use the products.

Toys and games for every budget.

Neighborhood toy stores are part of the community - interacting with families through in store events, holding special classes and giving back to their neighbors

Aleah Navarro, mother of 3 from Los Angeles, says, "I'm a better parent when I shop my neighborhood toy store - the store offers a magical experience for my kids, where they can play with the latest and greatest toys before we make a decision, and I don't feel like I'm just making a purchase, I'm making memories with my family that will last a lifetime."

Founded in 1992, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) is an international not-for-profit trade organization that serves more than 1,800 independent retailers, manufacturers and sales representatives in the specialty toy industry. ASTRA is a community of dedicated professionals committed to providing children with healthy, quality play materials that have high play value and are designed with a focus on what the child can do, rather than what the toy can do. ASTRA members are leaders who, through their businesses, make a positive impact on the economy and culture of the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.astratoy.org/.

