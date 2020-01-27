Local Tree Service Contractor Keeps Long Island Residents Safe During the Harsh Winter Months
AAA Tree Service continues to stand by its commitment to serve and protect the community by being on call for emergency tree removals
Jan 27, 2020, 08:28 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As measurable snow falls every Winter in Long Island and its surrounding area, AAA Tree Service keep operating and offering its services to minimize damage from falling trees.
Each year, Long Island is covered in inches of snow, often accompanied by intense storms that create blizzards with hurricane-like winds. With an annual average of no fewer than 10 inches, Long Island residents have to brace themselves to face all weather-related problems, including the risk of falling trees, which can damage proprieties and fatally injure people.
AAA Tree Service is committed to continuing its tree pruning, tree trimming, tree removal and emergency tree removal services. Doing so will not only potentially protect millions of people from dangerous falling trees, but it will also save in thousands of dollars in damages.
With more than 24 years in the tree care and trimming industry, AAA Tree Service NY Corp is a leading expert in the sector and has a solid reputation for providing outstanding customer care and professional tree services of the highest standard.
In line with their work ethic, AAA Tree Service NY Corp is committed to tackling the pressing problem of emergency tree removals – especially during severe winter storms.
The early symptoms of dangerous trees include hanging limbs, branches that are too close to the house, roots lifting and any separation of the leaders in the base of the tree. However, the wind, snow and freezing temperatures can rapidly deteriorate the state of a tree, turning it into a hazardous tree for the owner and the community.
"It is very important that you have your trees professionally inspected once a year, especially before Winter to ensure that they can endure the harsh weather conditions of Long Island," said John Ruise, Manager at AAA Tree Service.
"If you suspect you have a dangerous tree, call for professional help immediately. Waiting for Spring may not be an option and may even cause more damages in the long run," adds Ruise.
For emergency tree removals, please visit: www.aaatreeserviceny.com
For more information about AAA Tree Service NY Corp, and its emergency tree removals, please email aaatree@outloock.com.
Notes to the editor:
AAA Tree Service is a fully ISA certified arborist that is located in New York. With more than 24 years of experience in tree cutting and maintenance services, they have become one of the finest arborists in the whole of New York. They provide both residential and commercial tree services and also offer emergency tree removal service at highly affordable tree cutting costs.
For more information, please visit www.aaatreeserviceny.com or visit our social media page:
Facebook: AAA TREE Service NY
Press Contact:
John Ruise
Manager at AAA Tree Service NY Corp
Email: 233079@email4pr.com
Tel: 516-9031082
SOURCE AAA Tree Service
Share this article