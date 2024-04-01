Local Veteran Brings First California Pools Location to Temecula

70-Year-Old Custom Residential Pool Construction Franchise Signs Deal to Bring Services to Temecula

TEMECULA, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pools, the industry leader in custom residential swimming pool construction, is breaking ground with a franchise deal to bring its services to the Temecula market. This is the 16th California Pools location in California, with this location set to debut by April 2024.

Acquaintances turned business partners, the new location will be owned and operated by Ron Marquez and Laron Daffin. Marquez served in the U.S. Marine Corps for over two decades before he became a Project Manager for a different California Pools franchise while he earned a degree in manufacturing and engineering. Daffin has been in the construction industry since he was 17, working on a wide range of projects before focusing mainly on pools for the last 20 years.

When the two crossed paths by chance in 2022, Daffin quickly became a mentor for Marquez. The duo clicked immediately and the next move was simple, by combining Marquez's leadership and project management experience with Daffin's network, pool and construction industry knowledge, they decided to venture into business together. Knowing the history and quality of the California Pools franchise system, it didn't take long for them to know it was time to bring one to their hometown.

"We are excited to give people their dream and be a part of making memories for them," said Marquez. "California Pools provides great service and quality to its customers, and to be able to continue to provide that to our community is something we pride ourselves on."

Since 1952, California Pools has guided countless homeowners through the process of creating their dream backyard retreat. The franchise has a trusted process for delivering a customer's dream by offering a turnkey solution for custom pools, spas, waterscapes, landscapes, and much more. By working directly with the customers and trusted local sub-contractors, California Pools streamlines what can be a difficult and costly headache into a dream-made-real.

"We're looking forward to adding Ron and Laron to the California Pools family as we expand our services into the Temecula market," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "Our goal has always been to turn peoples' backyard dreams into a reality. With Ron and Laron's help, we're going to help bring paradise right into the backyards of the Temecula community."

Now, Temecula homeowners will receive a hands-on experience with a partner that will provide custom design and quality construction. Their expert designers provide guidance from initial consultation through final walkthrough as a customer's dream is brought to life in a positive and engaging process.

To learn more about California Pools and its franchising opportunities, please visit www.franchisecp.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA POOLS

California Pools began its dream building in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle wanted to build a swimming pool in his own backyard. Using what he had around him, Steimle built his pool and inspired his neighbors to want Steimle-built pools of their own. Since then, California Pools' services began to spread nationwide and by 2018, the brand created a franchising model to support the goal of serving and guiding the dreams of homeowners across the nation. California Pools Franchise now has many franchise locations in California and other states. With its extensive experience building pools in California over the decades, the leadership has goals to continue the expansion throughout the nation and beyond. To learn more about California Pools and its franchising opportunities, please visit www.californiapools.com.

SOURCE California Pools