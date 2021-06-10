Local Veteran to Open First Surveillance Secure In Houston

HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surveillance Secure – a security integrator that consults, designs, installs and supports a full range of enterprise grade technology for commercial clients – is opening the brand's first location in Houston. The new location has been awarded to local Houston Marine Corps veteran and entrepreneur, Brandon Foss, and is set to open in July.

Foss's professional background in security will serve as a great asset to Surveillance Secure and the community of Houston. He worked with Blackwater for eight years and owns franchise locations with Signal 88, a mobile patrol franchise which supplies clients with security guard services. Foss's decision to open his own Surveillance Secure location came from the steady customer demand for electronic security from his Signal 88 customers. He is excited about the enterprise-grade technology that Surveillance Secure products and services can offer to his existing customers and grateful that Surveillance Secure provides owners like him with the opportunity and support structure to grow with his commercial customers nationwide. With the support of the security integrator brand, Foss is looking forward to hitting the ground running in Houston this summer for a successful start.

"I am eager to hit the ground running and serve the Houston community, I see the growth opportunity here and it's very promising," stated Foss. "Surveillance Secure's advancement in technology and digital analytics are just several of the reasons why this brand is so unique and continues to see such sprawling success."

Founded in 2006 and franchising since 2019, Surveillance Secure has been a proven security industry leader, serving commercial clients in eight states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Washington D.C. The rapidly expanding franchise services the electronic security needs of commercial, retail, education and government clients for security cameras, access control systems, alarm & video monitoring solutions, and video image analytic software. The brand provides the latest surveillance and access control technology and ongoing support for all installation projects and cameras that meet the requirements and timeline of end users.

"We are excited to expand into Texas with such an experienced and focused franchisee," stated Kim Hartman, CEO and Founder of Surveillance Secure. "Brandon's previous security and Marine Corps background will help support the community of Houston and significantly benefit Surveillance Secure."

The Initial Franchise Fee for a single Franchise (the "Initial Franchise Fee") ranges from $55,000 to $75,000, and the overall investment range to open a Surveillance Secure location is from $116,000 to $173,700. Additionally, the brand offers franchisees large, exclusive territories, allowing them to control entire urban metro areas.

For more information on Surveillance Secure Houston, visit Brandon's franchisee website, https://surveillancesecurehouston.com

For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit https://surveillancesecurefranchise.com/

Surveillance Secure has partnered with Oakscale for its franchise development efforts.

About Surveillance Secure

Founded in 2006 and franchising since 2019, Surveillance Secure is a security integrator that brings a full range of enterprise grade security technology to its clients. The brand consults, designs, installs and supports clients by helping provide them with operational insight and business solutions. The brand currently operates in eight states. For more information about Surveillance Secure, please visit: https://surveillancesecure.com/

Contact: Anna Joubert, Franchise Elevator PR, (708) 927-3880, [email protected]

SOURCE Surveillance Secure