Local Wendy's General Managers Receive National Recognition

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company has selected it's Top 200 General Managers (GMs) for 2017, an annual distinction awarded by Wendy's that recognizes excellence in criteria such as customer satisfaction, customer count growth, and restaurant sales. These GMs represent the top 3% from the entire Wendy's global network of more than 6,600 restaurants. Memphis-based Wendy's franchise organization Carlisle Corporation duplicated its achievement from 2015 by having nine GMs named among the Top 200 for 2017.
"We are so incredibly proud of our General Managers that have been selected by Wendy's for the Top 200. Each one is truly a rock star, and their crews and customers just love them," said Brian McDaniel, SVP Operations for Carlisle. McDaniel added, "These General Managers represent the very best of Wendy's and Carlisle."
The Carlisle General Managers receiving Top 200 recognition are:
Brandi Adams: Philadelphia, MS
Shannon Anglin: Bay St. Louis, MS
Latoya Bailey: Ridgeland, MS
Karen Blagg: Bossier City, LA
Kenya Davis: Flowood, MS
Diana Painter: Moss Point, MS
Jacob Reiter: Wiggins, MS
Anissa Sommer: Vicksburg, MS
Rebecca Tate: Brookhaven, MS
Last week, the Top 200 GMs were celebrated and recognized by Wendy's senior leadership at the Wendy's Restaurant Support Center in Dublin, Ohio for their leadership, performance, dedication, and continuing service to the Wendy's brand.
About The Wendy's Company
The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's system includes approximately 6,600 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.wendys.com.
Contact: Mike Johnson
901.271.2403
mjohnson@carlislecorp.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-wendys-general-managers-receive-national-recognition-300643975.html
SOURCE The Wendy’s Company
Share this article