Local Wendy's General Managers Receive National Recognition

"We are so incredibly proud of our General Managers that have been selected by Wendy's for the Top 200. Each one is truly a rock star, and their crews and customers just love them," said Brian McDaniel, SVP Operations for Carlisle. McDaniel added, "These General Managers represent the very best of Wendy's and Carlisle."

The Carlisle General Managers receiving Top 200 recognition are:

Brandi Adams: Philadelphia, MS

Shannon Anglin: Bay St. Louis, MS

Latoya Bailey: Ridgeland, MS

Karen Blagg: Bossier City, LA

Kenya Davis: Flowood, MS

Diana Painter: Moss Point, MS

Jacob Reiter: Wiggins, MS

Anissa Sommer: Vicksburg, MS

Rebecca Tate: Brookhaven, MS

Last week, the Top 200 GMs were celebrated and recognized by Wendy's senior leadership at the Wendy's Restaurant Support Center in Dublin, Ohio for their leadership, performance, dedication, and continuing service to the Wendy's brand.

Contact: Mike Johnson

901.271.2403

mjohnson@carlislecorp.com

