Local Wendy's Restaurants Raise $275,000 for Camp Sunshine

Along with the annual fundraiser, local Wendy's franchisees and operators coordinated efforts to serve dinner and Frosty desserts to campers and staff during Camp Sunshine's Youth and Teen Camps. With COVID-19 restrictions and the health of the children top of mind, the in-person Summer 2020 camp experience was cancelled. Camp Sunshine instead hosted Camp Sunshine 2.0, a virtual experience for their campers, and local Wendy's team members surprised campers and their families with dinner and Frosty treats - just like normal.

"It is such an honor to present Camp Sunshine with this check as we head into the New Year," said John Mezzanotte, local Owner/Operator for WenMarr Management. "While 2020 has been challenging for everyone, Camp Sunshine continues to be a bright spot for children and families throughout our region. Anything we and can do to support them is our pleasure."

Camp Sunshine has provided programs for children with cancer and their families for 37 years and local Wendy's franchise organizations have partnered with the Camp since 2006. Since then, local Wendy's restaurants have donated more than $2.4 million in support of this local organization.

ABOUT CAMP SUNSHINE:

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. A bereavement session is also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. www.campsunshine.org

SOURCE The Wendy’s Company