Local Window World Franchise to Celebrate Opening of New Winston-Salem Showroom with Open House

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window World® of the Triad, the Triad's premier exterior remodeler for over 25 years, is excited to celebrate the opening of its Winston-Salem showroom (3002 Trenwest Dr., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103), with an open house on April 20, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Locally owned and operated, the home improvement franchise provides high-quality, energy-efficient windows, doors, siding, roofing, gutters, and leaf protection.

An image of a home with the Window World blue logo.

During the event, attendees will be able to tour the new showroom and meet franchise staff, including owners Darren and Michelle Kennelly. Food will be provided by Los Mejores Tacos El Norte Carolina.

"We're beyond excited to open the doors of our new showroom," said the Kennellys. "Thank you to our amazing community of customers for supporting us every step of the way. Come join us and take a peek at what's new!"

For the latest information, visit the event page.

About Window World of the Triad

Window World of the Triad is independently owned and operated by Darren and Michelle Kennelly d/b/a Window World of the Triad under license from Window World, Inc. The store, located at 3002 Trenwest Dr., Winston-Salem, N.C., serves homeowners in Davie, Forsyth, Yadkin, Davidson, Rowan, Stokes, Rockingham, Alamance, Randolph, Caswell, Guilford, Halifax, Pittsylvania, and Danville City. For more information about Window World of the Triad, visit www.windowworldtriad.com or call (336) 364-5014.

CONTACT:

Grace Myers

Social Media Coordinator

Phone: (803) 662-3116

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Window World of the Triad