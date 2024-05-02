Local Window World Grateful for Well-Attended Open House Event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window World® of the Triad, the Triad's premier exterior remodeler, held the successful grand opening of its Winston-Salem showroom (3002 Trenwest Dr., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103) on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The locally owned and operated home improvement franchise has been providing high-quality, energy-efficient windows, doors, siding, shutters, gutters, and leaf protection for over 25 years. The new showroom offers customers the opportunity to see and experience the products firsthand.

The open house included showroom tours, food, drinks, and live music. Other attractions included the Window World-sponsored stock car racing truck driven by Thad Moffitt, grandson of Richard "The King" Petty, on display.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us for this special occasion," said owners Darren and Michelle Kennelly. "We are thrilled to be able to showcase our products in our new showroom and look forward to continuing to serve the Winston-Salem community."

To learn more about Window World of the Triad, visit www.windowworldtriad.com.

About Window World of the Triad

Window World of the Triad is independently owned and operated by Darren and Michelle Kennelly d/b/a Window World of the Triad under license from Window World, Inc. The store, located at 3002 Trenwest Dr., Winston-Salem, N.C., serves homeowners in Davie, Forsyth, Yadkin, Davidson, Rowan, Stokes, Rockingham, Alamance, Randolph, Caswell, Guilford, Halifax, Pittsylvania, and Danville City. For more information about Window World of the Triad, visit www.windowworldtriad.com or call (336) 364-5014.

CONTACT:

Grace Myers

Social Media Coordinator

Phone: (803) 662-3116

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Window World of the Triad