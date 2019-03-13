Local Woman Sues ESL Credit Union for Improper Returned Item Fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal class-action lawsuit accuses one of New York's largest credit unions of socking its members with two or three separate "insufficient funds" fees on a single transaction.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Rochester by Tycko & Zavareei LLP, Kopelowitz Ostrow, and Kaliel PLLC on behalf of a named plaintiff in Monroe County.

The complaint also cites instances of ESL Credit Union assessing multiple insufficient funds fees on the same transaction, contrary to its deposit agreement. "There is zero indication anywhere in the account documents that the same check or electronic item is eligible to incur multiple [insufficient funds] fees," the complaint states.

According to Jeffrey Kaliel, "Overdraft and insufficient funds fees harm many members of our community. They often hurt those already struggling to make ends meet. The complaint filed today alleges that ESL sometimes charges returned item fees in violation of its contract and New York law."

Kaliel PLLC and Tycko & Zavareei LLP, both of Washington, DC, and Kopelowitz Ostrow of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are representing the plaintiff, and urge consumers who have been impacted by fees at New York banks and credit unions to learn more about their legal rights.

