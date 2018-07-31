Local Yoga Program Expands In Community By Taking Wellness Beyond Students In Classroom

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENworks Yoga ( www . zenworksyoga . com ), a 501(c)(3) has brought free yoga and wellness programs to schools and communities throughout Northeast Ohio for more than five years. The organization recently moved beyond the traditional classroom to expand its reach and bring zen to more of the kids who need it most. The expanded program includes a student-centered curriculum, as well as a subscription-based online video platform and tools and resources for educators and parents to use in and out of the classroom.

"We wanted our yoga and wellness programs to reach even more students. Since our classroom time each week is short, we needed to give information and resources to the people who spend the most amount of time with these kids – their teachers and families," says Executive Director and Founder, Sonya Bapna Patel. "We are excited to share more of these resources with our 20 sponsored schools. For the 2018-2019 school year, each site will receive in-person programming, school-wide access to the online platform, professional development and resources for staff as well as a yoga class and at-home resources for families! All for free thanks to the generosity of our supporters. We're hoping this comprehensive approach will really create a shift in the community."

Through its classroom programs alone, ZENworks Yoga has brought yoga and wellness to more than 5,000 kids in Northeast Ohio. This year, the organization will partner with 20 underserved schools in Cleveland and Akron, with some receiving in person yoga classes for the entire building. Its on-demand yoga video service can reach kids and classrooms across the country, and can be tailored to meet the needs of an individual classroom on any particular day.

About Zenworks Yoga

ZENworks Yoga is a Cleveland-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to creating change and growth in a child's life by teaching skills based on the practice of yoga. Its mission is to provide access to yoga and wellness programming for children and families in under-served schools and community organizations.

