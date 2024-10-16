Locala reorganizes its capital with the support of Trocadero Capital Partners, Zencap AM, Sofiouest and Entrepreneur Invest

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locala, a leading omnichannel advertising platform, proudly announces the completion of a Leverage Management Buy-Out (LMBO).

As part of this transaction, Trocadero Capital Partners joins the company's capital, while Zencap AM provides financing, via an SLB (Sustainability Linked Bond) unitranche, which incorporates environmental (decarbonisation) and social performance objectives. This operation, led by Christophe Collet, Founder & CEO of Locala, is further supported by long-standing investors Sofiouest and Entrepreneur Invest. With this financial structure, Locala is strategically positioned to strengthen its international expansion, with North America already accounting for 60% of its revenue.

With the completion of this LMBO, Locala is set to accelerate its growth while maintaining its leadership in innovative digital marketing solutions. What truly sets Locala apart is its ability to simplify the complexities of multi-location advertising, consistently delivering superior results.

Driving Innovation and Simplifying Multi-Location Advertising

Locala's platform is uniquely location-based, engineered to manage the intricacies of multi-local budgets with ease, all while adhering to the highest standards of consumer privacy. This allows brands to focus on growth, while Locala takes care of the heavy lifting involved in multi-location planning and activation. Through our advanced, proprietary generative AI and insights platform, advertisers gain access to hyper-local consumer data at the store level, empowering them to tailor campaigns with unparalleled precision.

Furthermore, Locala's Media Receptivity tool ensures the optimal media mix for each market, maximizing performance across channels. Our store-by-store reporting offers a detailed understanding of the impact of every marketing dollar, empowering brands to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Backed by advanced and proprietary gen AI and a commitment to granular insights, Locala not only meets market demands but fosters sustainable growth through personalized, omnichannel experiences.

This LMBO ensures Locala's ongoing innovation and positions us to continue leading the digital advertising space as we expand globally.

R.W. Pressprich & Co. acted as exclusive advisor to Locala on this transaction.

Advisors and Participants in the Transaction

Investor : Trocadero Capital Partners (Benjamin Fougerat, Thomas Rossille, Chloé Quiodo)

Lender : Zencap AM (François Caulry, Hugo Campionnet)

Investment Bank : Pressprich & Co (Renaud Caumartin, Zoe Silverman, Morgan Leibfried)

Legal Counsel - Company : Joffe & Associés (Aymeric Dégremont, Paddy Pascot, Alexia Guyot, and Clément Peillet)

Investor - Financial Due Diligence : EY (Marion Lassus-Pigat, Sami Fourati)

Investor - Legal, Tax, and Social Due Diligence : Moncey Avocats (Marie-Victoire James, Alexandre Bankowski, Frederic Bosc, Camille Cournot, Alix Auclair, Léna Pascal, Mathilde Cotillon, Margot Bosc, Anne-Sophie Laird)

Investor - Intellectual Property Due Diligence : Toussaint Avocat (Clara Toussaint)

Investor - Corporate Legal Counsel : Moncey Avocats (Marie-Victoire James, Alexandre Bankowski, Alix Auclair)

Investor - Financing Legal Counsel : Moncey Avocats (David Malamed, Jonathan Devillard, Florana Benabid)

Lender - Financing Counsel : Nabarro Béraud Avocats (Jonathan Nabarro, Marie Santunione, Yacine Arhmir, Imane Benadjal)

About Locala

Locala's omnichannel advertising platform leverages granular insights and cutting-edge AI to help marketers efficiently plan, activate, and measure campaigns personalized to the local consumer.

Since our inception in 2012, Locala has proudly worked with leading brands across 40 countries. With over 180 employees around the globe, Locala has offices in the United States, France, Belgium, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Italy, Canada and Dubai.

More information at www.asklocala.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532271/Locala_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Benjamin Soubeille, Director of Marketing, Europe

[email protected]

About Trocadero Capital Partners

Trocadero Capital Partners ("TCP") is an independent management company, approved by the AMF. TCP's investment team has long been recognized as a reference player in the private equity segment, for French and European companies with a value between €10M and €200M.

Owned 100% by its management, TCP is distinguished by its entrepreneurial culture, strong responsiveness due to a short decision-making circuit, and involvement in creating value for the teams and companies it supports in achieving their strategies.

TCP is also a committed ESG player and assists its portfolio companies in implementing positive and respectful practices, notably in terms of decarbonizing their activities.

More information at www.trocaderocp.com.

About Zencap AM

Zencap Asset Management is the Private Debt specialist subsidiary of the French asset manager Ofi Invest Group. Based in Paris, the team was established in 2009 to offer investment solutions in the Private Debt space, providing its investors with a leading-edge access to direct lending opportunities in Europe. Within this universe, Zencap Asset Management has progressively expanded into several synergistic lines of expertise: corporate debt, infrastructure debt, real estate debt and specialized lending. Zencap Asset Management is committed to the implementation of sustainable development principles. As of 30th June 2024, Zencap Asset Management has €4Bn assets committed under management and advisory.

More information at www.zencap-am.fr.

About Entrepreneur Invest

Founded in 2000, Entrepreneur Invest is an independent investment firm approved by the Authorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). Specializing in private equity, the firm manages funds across various investment areas including SME financing, real estate, and fund of funds, ensuring expert management, structuring, and rigorous partner selection.

Entrepreneur Invest was founded and is managed by entrepreneurs who have successfully navigated the various stages of business growth, from creation and development to restructuring, sale, and Initial Public Offering (IPO).

As a major player in financing French companies, with €1.7 billion under management, Entrepreneur Invest has completed over 300 equity and debt investment transactions in SMEs. The firm currently supports more than 100 companies across diverse sectors, spanning software, industrials, media and communication, education, tourism and leisure, B2B services, healthcare, e-commerce, and more.

More information at www.entrepreneurinvest.com.

About SOFIOUEST

Sofiouest, an investment company part of the SIPA Ouest-France Group, invests its own equity to support Venture Capital and Growth Capital / LBO opportunities, either directly or indirectly through specialized funds. Sofiouest's purpose is to contribute to SIPA Ouest-France's outreach through socially and humanly responsible investments, in line with the values of the ASPDH (« Association pour le Soutien des Principes de la Démocratie Humaniste ») to which the group belongs.

More information at www.sofiouest.com.

Press Contacts:

Agence Rumeur Publique

[email protected]

Taline Sarkissian, +33 6 13 36 70 23

Mathias Jordan, +33 6 63 48 59 16

Rym Ben Lalouna, +33 6 26 30 70 12

SOURCE Locala