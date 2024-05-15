LOCALACT Launches New Mobile App to Empower Customers and Maximize Local Marketing ROI

LOCALACT Mobile empowers local businesses to make agile and informed decisions to drive growth and customer engagement Post this

Running a franchise or a local business presents a variety of challenges and responsibilities to every owner. By harnessing the power of AI-driven technology and distilling complex analytical data into actionable marketing insights, LOCALACT Mobile empowers businesses to make agile and informed decisions to drive growth and customer engagement. The launch of the LOCALACT Mobile app includes the release of several new features to the LOCALACT platform, while providing on-the-go business owners with sophisticated local marketing technology at their fingertips:

AI-driven budget recommendations for optimized marketing spending

Instant access to local marketing performance analytics

Tools for managing customer reviews and maintaining a stellar online presence

Notifications to keep users informed about their marketing campaigns and account status

"With LOCALACT Mobile, we aim to continue our mission of delivering advanced marketing technologies that empower growth for our customers and franchisees," said Alex Porter, CEO of Location3, the company responsible for LOCALACT. "This app is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that are accessible, intuitive, and impactful. We look forward to launching even more new LOCALACT products, features, and services that do just that."

LOCALACT Mobile is now available for download on iOS devices via the Apple App Store, and Android devices and Google Play Store. Local business owners and franchisees are invited to experience the future of digital marketing with LOCALACT Mobile.

About LOCALACT



LOCALACT is the premier local marketing platform for businesses, created and powered by Location3. As the leader in driving digital transformation for multi-unit brands and franchise systems since 1999, Location3 has been at the forefront of developing innovative customer solutions that combine data, technology, and digital activation to create impactful revenue growth. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly design, their proprietary LOCALACT platform empowers franchisees and local businesses with the technology they need to maximize their digital presence, local marketing, and bottom-line revenue.

For more information about LOCALACT Mobile and the entire platform, visit LOCALACT.com and schedule a complimentary demo.

