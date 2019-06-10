LOCALACT Releases Version 3.0 with Enhanced User Experience, Feature Upgrades and Expanded Franchisee Support

"Today's release is a major step forward for LOCALACT , expanding our services, improving accessibility, and adding features that drive more value for our customers and give them more empowerment than ever before," said Ryan Guilford, Chief Technology Officer of Location3. Added LOCALACT 's Product Director, David Kelly, "We're fortunate to have gained a lot of valuable feedback over the past year from franchisees and business owners regarding our product, and we're really excited that we've been able to incorporate those insights as new features and updates in this latest version of the platform."

Some of the world's most recognizable franchise systems integrate with LOCALACT to drive increases in local market share and customer acquisition, including Anytime Fitness, Edible Arrangements, JAN-PRO and more. Through centralized location data management, hyper-local ad campaigns on search and social channels and customer reviews management, the proprietary platform helps franchisees and business owners turn online marketing programs into actual customers and revenue. LOCALACT's Local Marketing Advisors also provide support, education and training to franchisees aiming to get the most out of their own local marketing budgets.

"LOCALACT is truly a product of our decade-plus experience in developing localized franchise marketing strategies, and 3.0 represents our biggest step forward in helping our partners further grow their businesses and revenue at the local level," said Alex Porter, CEO of Location3 and Certified Franchise Executive.

To learn more about the new release and schedule a demo of LOCALACT, contact Location3 today.

About LOCALACT

LOCALACT is the premier platform built to power and scale local digital marketing for franchise systems and multi-location businesses. Owned and operated by Location3, LOCALACT unifies localized digital advertising with organic listings and search management to provide a complete digital marketing solution that drives measurable results. With 24/7 access to online performance reporting for your business, LOCALACT turns complex data into actionable insights. Learn more at LOCALACT.com.

About Location3

Location3 is the digital marketing agency that delivers enterprise-level strategy with local market activation. Founded in 1999, Location3 provides digital strategy and marketing campaign execution on behalf of global brands, franchise systems and multi-location businesses. As a performance-driven partner we develop strategies that align with our clients' business goals, with a focus on cross-channel integration and customized KPIs. Learn more at Location3.com.

SOURCE Location3

Related Links

https://www.localact.com

