Local.Bitcoin.com Lets Users Trade BCH Privately & Earn Through Referrals

Local.Bitcoin.com, a peer-to-peer Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trading platform by Bitcoin.com, is now live. This marketplace gives users a way to buy and sell Bitcoin Cash using any payment method in any country. Compared to alternatives on the market, it offers more benefits.

Firstly, users can create an account without sharing any personal details. This contrasts other trading platforms and cryptocurrency exchanges on the market which typically require identity verification prior to a user being able to buy or sell coins.

Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com, explains: "Privacy is important to everyone. But, all too often, platforms ask you to share every single detail about yourself before they even let you create an account. It's off-putting and, ultimately, it goes against the grain of being permissionless."

He continues, "Privacy is built into Bitcoin Cash and we're certainly not about to change that with Local.Bitcoin.com. You can sign up and start trading right away with zero questions asked by us since we are never a party to the trade." Users can trade safely worldwide thanks to the platform's secure blind escrow contracts.

Local.Bitcoin.com also offers users better margins on the Bitcoin Cash they buy and sell. Whereas cryptocurrency-to-fiat exchanges and other sites take a large cut on each trade, Bitcoin.com's platform charges significantly less: 0.25% for makers and 0.75% for takers.

For users with an account, there's an additional perk: the referral program. Ver states, "We want Local.Bitcoin.com to become a thriving Bitcoin Cash marketplace and we're rewarding those helping to make it happen." Users can invite others to join the platform through their affiliate link to earn 20% of all future trading fees associated with these referral accounts.

When the platform launched on 4th June, over 5,000 accounts had already been created with thousands of these users adding sell orders in advance. To join Local.Bitcoin.com, click here. More information can be found on the site Guides and FAQ sections.

