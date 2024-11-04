LITTLE SILVER, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of dining is arriving in Little Silver this fall with the highly anticipated opening of Locale, a warm and inviting Italian restaurant and bar. This marks the town's first liquor license in decades, thanks to the determined efforts of local builders and community advocates, Matthew and Michael Kelly. Locale is a unique partnership between the Kelly Brothers and the Ottaiano family, renowned restaurateurs in the New Jersey community, bringing together a shared passion for community, quality, and authentic Italian cuisine.

Kelly Brothers Champion Community Vision

Locale Brings First Liquor License and Authentic Italian Cuisine to Little Silver This Fall

Brothers Matthew and Michael Kelly, long standing local business owners, embarked on a nearly 10-year journey to convince the town to issue a liquor license. Their vision was to create a welcoming gathering place where residents could connect and socialize while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

"We saw a need for a place where people can unwind, enjoy some delicious food and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere. We're thrilled to have played a part in bringing this vision to reality with Locale." says Matt Kelly

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

The Kelly Brothers' commitment to community and quality construction aligned perfectly with the Ottaiano family's passion for authentic Italian cuisine and hospitality.

"We're bringing the heart of Italy to Little Silver," says Giuseppe Ottaiano Jr., who leads the culinary vision for Locale. "Locale is about more than just great food; it's about family, community, and sharing the joy of authentic Italian cuisine."

Ottaiano Jr. is joined by his siblings, Tom Ottaiano, a former NFL player turned entrepreneur, and Natalie Priore, a successful event planner. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and a commitment to creating a memorable dining experience.

Award-Winning Pizza, Classic Italian Cuisine, and Pizzeria Eats To-Go

Locale will offer a diverse dining experience. The restaurant will feature a variety of classic Italian dishes made with fresh, local ingredients, from homemade pasta to expertly crafted entrees. But the real star of the show is the pizza. Backed by Giuseppe Jr.'s 10+ years of experience and a family legacy of award-winning pies, Locale's pizzas are sure to satisfy any pizza enthusiast.

In addition to the restaurant, Locale will also feature a dedicated take-out and delivery area where you can quickly grab your favorite pizzeria eats like classic pizzas, garlic knots, and more.

A Welcoming Space for All

Locale's interior evokes a sense of comfort and warmth, with cozy, farmhouse chic decor, perfect for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

Grand Opening

Locale is expecting to open its doors this fall. Stay tuned for updates and follow us on social media at @Localenj on Instagram for the official opening date and grand opening specials.

Contact:

51 Oceanport Ave, Little Silver, NJ

https://localenj.com/

732-798-2880

[email protected]

