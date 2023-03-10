Locale Hospitality Expands into California with the Opening of Locale Menlo Park at Springline

The tech-forward hospitality company will manage 15 one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences at Springline, a modern community of hotel-like homes for rent with spacious layouts, high ceilings, and luxury finishes. In partnering with Locale, Presidio Bay, a commercial real estate investment and development firm, is bringing much needed flexible accommodations to the Silicon Valley area and the thriving community within Springline, which has been called 'Sand Hill Road 2.0.'

"Springline has already established itself as the future of Menlo Park and a world-class destination for the future of office, modern living, dining and entertainment," said Kabir Seth, Principal at Presidio Bay. "Through Locale, we are adding another layer to our offerings by attracting modern travelers and renters seeking a more flexible alternative to traditional hotels and vacation rentals. We predict strong demand from both professionals and consumers who will no longer have to sacrifice their experience for convenience."

Like all Locales, the residences will feature a fully-equipped kitchen with premium coffee and tea, in-unit washer and dryer, free WiFi, and upscale bath amenities. Guests can also enjoy Locale's virtual concierge, self check-in technology, and 24/7 customer service for a seamless stay.

Beyond the furnished residences, Locale Menlo Park guests will have access to the community's activated indoor and outdoor spaces, including a resort-style pool, golf simulator, co-work style lounge, and Canteen Café - a wine bar located off The Residences lobby by Menlo Park local Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel. The Springline Plaza also hosts onsite experiences like outdoor fitness classes and movie nights for both Springline Residents and locals. Springline will soon be anchored by a roster of must-visit restaurants, featuring outposts of San Francisco favorites such as Che Fico, Burma Love, Barebottle Brewing and Andytown Coffee Roasters.

"Menlo Park is the perfect place to launch Locale in California, with its small-town charm and close proximity to Stanford, Meta, Alphabet and other Bay Area companies. Springline is a stunning community and a great fit within our growing portfolio of upscale, residential-style accommodations," said Nitesh Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Locale.

Locale Menlo Park will begin taking reservations this month. The hospitality brand also operates furnished apartments and aparthotels in Dallas, Nashville, Austin, and Houston and will open new properties in Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Madison later this year.

About Locale

Locale is a residential hospitality company that designs, brands, and manages furnished apartments and aparthotels for the modern traveler. With separate living spaces, full kitchens, in-unit laundry, 24/7 virtual concierge, and hotel-style amenities, Locale accommodations appeal to guests seeking short getaways and extended stays. With its tech-driven operating model and unique guest experience, the company enhances returns for multifamily and hotel owners versus traditional management models. For more information, please visit www.locale.com and follow @staywithlocale on Instagram.

About Springline

Conveniently located just steps from the Caltrain Station and adjacent to downtown Menlo Park, Springline is bringing new energy to the heart of Silicon Valley through hospitality-driven modern residences, a dynamic culinary roster, and creative offices for growing businesses and entrepreneurs. The 6.4-acre mixed-use development by San Francisco based developer Presidio Bay is fostering a new generation of innovation and exploration where the Bay Area's brightest live, work, and dine. The development was already awarded The San Francisco Business Times' Real Estate Deal of the Year 2022. For more information, please visit www.springline.com .

About Presidio Bay Ventures

Presidio Bay Ventures is a commercial real estate investment and development firm focused on the design, construction, and long-term operation of a diverse set of product types for private and public sector tenants across the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Presidio Bay's primary expertise is in new construction and major renovation of complex, mid to large-scale office buildings, mixed-use urban infill multifamily communities, industrial distribution centers, and other special-use facilities. Presidio Bay has developed projects totaling 4.1 million square feet of new construction and adaptive reuse valued at nearly $4.1 billion across the United States and its outlying territories. For more information, please visit www.presidiobay.com .

Press Contacts

For Locale: [email protected]

For Presidio Bay and Springline: [email protected]

SOURCE Locale