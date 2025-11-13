Locality Appoints Michael Collins as Chief Executive Officer, Accelerating the Growth of its Data-Powered Local Advertising Platform for Streaming and Broadcast Video

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the leading data-powered video advertising platform for reaching local audiences, today announced the appointment of Michael Collins as its first Chief Executive Officer, marking the next phase of growth for the company as it strengthens the connection between its streaming and broadcast businesses.

With more than two decades of leadership in advertising and marketing technology, Collins brings extensive experience driving growth and transformation across data-driven advertising businesses. He will lead Locality's efforts to strengthen the technology, data, and media assets that power its platform, building a more robust engine to unlock the full potential of local media for advertisers, partners and media owners. Collins is based in New York and reports to Locality's Board of Directors.

Ann Hailer, President of Locality Broadcast, and Keith Kazerman, President of Locality Streaming, will continue in their current leadership roles, reporting to Collins.

"Over the past three years, we've built the foundation for Locality to become the most precise, seamless, and data-driven platform for brands and agencies to reach local audiences through streaming and broadcast video," said Mark Rosenthal, Executive Chairman of Locality. "As the company continues to grow in scale and sophistication, Michael is the ideal choice to lead the next phase of our evolution. In Michael, Locality has a leader who will supercharge how the company goes to market through emerging technology, data innovation, and trusted relationships—working alongside Keith and Ann to redefine how advertisers connect with consumers at the local level."

Collins is a seasoned executive and board member who has led marketing and media technology companies from early-stage growth through enterprise scale. Recently, he was the CEO of Adwerx, a leader in advertising automation for small and midsized businesses, and a long-time Board Member at Vistar Media, the global leader in programmatic advertising for out-of-home media, which was acquired by T-Mobile in February 2025.

"Locality has built the industry's most advanced and unified platform for helping advertisers use streaming and broadcast video to reach local audiences," said Collins. "It's combination of data, technology, and trusted media relationships is unmatched. I'm ready to tackle how we solve for advertisers and agencies—bringing sharper insights, stronger results, and greater value to our inventory and station partners through the unmatched impact of local media."

Locality was formed in 2022 when One Equity Partners acquired Gamut Media and CoxReps from Cox Media Group. Since then, Locality has significantly expanded its inventory set across streaming and broadcast to include over 600 partners in all 210 DMAs, creating the largest and most advanced platform for brands to engage local audiences through video.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, wholly owned by One Equity Partners and committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets. Having served more than 6,000 advertisers to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer, helping brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale with direct access to over 600 streaming and broadcast partners.

LocalX, Locality's proprietary platform, streamlines planning, pacing and attribution across screens. Locality's Audience Engine enables precise geotargeting and behavioral across devices, while Collective, Locality's centralized inventory solution, unifies access and maximizes local impact. Locality's team operates from 11 locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of all DMAs. For more information, please visit www.locality.com .

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, media and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com .

