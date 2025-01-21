Locality Appoints Steve Silvestri to Lead Local Data-Driven Innovation

Silverstri will develop and advance cross-platform local video advertising solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the preeminent local video solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Steve Silvestri as its Head of Data Strategy and Innovation. Silvestri will spearhead Locality's efforts to advance local streaming, digital omnichannel, and broadcast video advertising solutions with data-driven innovation.

Developing a robust data strategy is essential for addressing the challenges posed by a fragmented media landscape in cross-platform local video advertising. In his new role, Silvestri will lead Locality's efforts to meet the evolving needs of advanced, localized data solutions, from addressable audiences to key partnerships, allowing brands to easily leverage data-driven insights and reach local audiences, with precision, to boost ad engagement and consumer action through increased relevance.

"Steve's wealth of experience in advanced advertising products and his innovative vision make him the perfect leader to propel Locality's data strategy forward," said Keith Kazerman, president of streaming at Locality. "His track record of success and passion for leveraging data to drive results will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and optimize our offerings in the local video advertising space."

"Steve will collaborate strategically with our customers and partners to further unify the fragmented local media landscape through innovative data solutions," said Ann Hailer, president of broadcast at Locality. "By providing our agency and advertising partners with more measurable and impactful options in local video, he's paving the way for more effective and streamlined cross-platform advertising strategies."

Over the last 15-years of his career, Silvestri has focused on the development of data-driven solutions with major media brands and has been instrumental in the growth and adoption of advanced advertising solutions on a national scale. Most recently, with Warner Bros. Discovery, he led the go-to-market ad monetization and sales strategy efforts, spearheading the launch of their first party data platform that empowers agencies and advertisers to target audiences seamlessly across linear TV and streaming video. At DIRECTV, Silvestri led the teams that pioneered the industry's first ever linear addressable advertising product, enabling 1:1 audience targeting with national scale.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale with direct access to over 150+ streaming publishers and 400+ local broadcast stations. Our team operates from 11 locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit www.locality.com.

