Locality Bank Brings on Banking Veteran Michelle Gioia as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality Bank, a digital-first community bank which launched on January 12, 2022, is pleased to announce Michelle Gioia as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Gioia will be responsible for managing the financial actions and regulatory reporting for Locality Bank. Her duties will include tracking cash flow and financial planning as well as analyzing the company's financial strengths and weaknesses and will propose any corrective actions that need to take place.

"With Michelle's unique community banking experience and skill set, we are confident she will positively impact the success of how we empower our local businesses," said Keith Costello, CEO & Co-Founder of Locality Bank. "Fortunately, Michelle and I were both active in the Florida Bankers Association, so when we were looking for a CFO, the President of the FBA, Alex Sanchez, introduced us."

Gioia has spent her 30-year banking career at community banks. She has held leadership roles in accounting, finance, and loan operations. Previously, Gioia served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Florida Business Bank for 14 years. Prior to that, for 16 years, Gioia was Vice President of Loan Operations and Controller for Indian River National Bank. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and earned a degree from the Florida School of Banking.

Locality Bank operates on a secure cloud-native core banking system with an open API architecture. This modernized system allows fast iteration and new technological additions to provide a robust and engaging customer experience.

In November 2021, Locality Bank received final approval for a state charter and FDIC secure deposit insurance. The bank most recently completed its successful capital raise netting a total of $35 million after increasing the maximum amount from $23 million in subscriptions for stock. The digital-first community bank is operating out of General Provision's Downtown Fort Lauderdale location (300 SW 1st Ave, Suite 155, Fort Lauderdale) until renovations of its main office (1400 South Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) are complete in mid-2022.

