Locality Bank IO, a Digital-First Bank opening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Announces Strategic Capital Raise with $19 million already committed from Local Business Leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality Bank IO, a digital-first community bank in organization, is launching its capital raise.

"Our founders, organizers and directors are some of the most notable business leaders in the community and we are looking forward to presenting the opportunity, to own the bank you do business with, to other local business owners and investors," said Keith Costello, CEO. "Our mission is to empower local businesses to maximize their potential."



Bank organizers already have commitments from local business leaders totaling $19 million. Their goal is to raise a minimum of $23 million to develop a long-term capital structure that will allow the bank to stay independent and continue to serve the needs of the community for years to come. Local business owners and leaders are encouraged to invest and can learn more about the opportunity to do so at https://invest.localitybank.com/investlocality.

Serving Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, the bank's digital services will all be available through a mobile app. Services will include commercial banking, commercial real estate lending (for owner occupied and investment), SBA lending, and deposit and business treasury services.

Locality Bank IO will operate on a secure cloud-native core banking system with an open API architecture. This modernized system will allow fast iteration and new technological additions to provide a robust and engaging customer experience.

To stay up to date on the launch of Locality Bank IO in Fort Lauderdale, Florida visit https://www.localitybank.com.

About Locality Bank IO

Locality Bank IO is a digital-first community bank in organization that will be based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The bank will serve small to medium sized businesses by offering the traditional services of a community bank as well as user friendly, cutting edge technology. To learn more, contact Locality Bank IO at https://www.localitybank.com or via email at [email protected].



CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, 561-302-6902 or [email protected]



