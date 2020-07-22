LocalJobNetwork Becomes Circa - Sets New Course for Workforce Diversity

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LocalJobNetwork™, recognized as a leader in workforce recruiting, and OFCCP compliance management today announced a new branding and go-to-market approach as Circa. The company's research shows that organizations are shifting from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. This repositioning better aligns its products and solutions to a core underlying diversity mission.

Patrick Sheahan, CEO of Circa

Circa's new mission states that diverse teams have the power to transform business and has substantial supporting data. According to a McKinsey study, teams with racial, ethnic and gender diversity, have on a national average 33% higher performance. And there's more. The Harvard Business Review denotes 19% higher revenues for companies with above average total diversity.

For organizations, especially OFCCP federal contractors, diversity is no longer about checking a box. It's about generating results. Circa's diversity recruiting technology and outreach management platform focus on job seekers from racial, ethnic, minority, veteran and disabled groups, giving companies solutions to find, hire and manage diverse workers.

"Diversity of thought, talent and team is often the determining factor between companies that lead their category and those that are left behind," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO of Circa. "Technology advancements have brought people worldwide closer together and revealed cultural uniqueness. It is proven that through diversity, we are given the opportunity to understand each other better, build stronger relationships, and drive innovation and revenue growth to our organizations."

As part of the rebrand announcement, Circa is also launching product enhancements the week of July 27, 2020.

1) PoweredBy 2.0 with a new modern look to seamlessly integrate a career page into a company's website. Improved job seeker experience from searching open positions to the application process.

2) Outreach Management Dashboard – an interactive dashboard visually showing the results of employer-initiated outreach. Includes results from jobs sent through the system linkage agents and VetConnect™. Provides contact information for the outreach partner.

Sheahan added that the diversity focus is both external, celebrating the product launches, as well as internal to the company, having taken the CEO Pledge earlier in the year. "The pledge is a start, but it takes more than that to become a D&I leader," he said.

Led by Roselle Rogers, Circa Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), the company's internal DEI action plan focuses on developing and implementing best practices to diversify its workforce and build a more inclusive culture. In addition, the company hosts conversations and dialogues to raise awareness within the organization around diversity, race, and gender issues as well as educational campaigns to celebrate cultural diversity.

As for the company's name, Circa, is iconic and the logo epitomizes the power of transformation, according to Cathy Hill, Vice President of Marketing for Circa. "We started our rebrand in late 2019 and our research clearly identified workplace diversity as our common thread across our products and solutions. We used this as our "why" to guide us to our new name and look."

The name Circa is iconic with two levels. Circle/encircle speaks to layers of growth and capability and is time-based as a signal for a future that is more inclusive, equitable, and higher performing. Circa's logo letters are kerned to create a visual rhythm with subtle cues to connect individuals and create a more powerful whole. The distinctive "i" speaks to the unique value of the individual.

Circa's capabilities include:

OFCCP Compliance: Mandatory job listings to appropriate ESDS (state job bank) and required outreach, recordkeeping, and documentation to maintain federal contractor compliance with Executive Order 11246, VEVRAA, and Section 503.

Diversity Recruiting: Connects with and distributes your jobs automatically to thousands of diverse organizations to amplify your workforce recruiting and diversify your talent pool

Diversity Outreach Management: Provides access to a vast network of 17,500 diverse community organizations to establish long-lasting relationships and cultivate your diversity talent network.

Applicant Tracking System: Consolidates the recruiting process to manage applicants from all of sources in one simple, easy-to-use system that helps you evaluate and disposition candidates.

Local Recruiting/Job Posting: Automatically post jobs through a network of 600+ online employment websites.

ABOUT CIRCA

Circa, formerly LocalJobNetwork™, (CircaWorks.com), is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams and is the largest provider of OFCCP compliance solutions. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 17,500 community partner relationships and in 2019 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

Media Contact:

Tim Muma

Product Marketing Lead

[email protected]

414-963-5835

SOURCE Circa

