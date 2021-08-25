Locally Owned Capriotti's Brings Award-Winning Sandwiches to Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Penn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, is debuting a new location in Downingtown at 1086 E. Lancaster Ave. on Aug. 30. Capriotti's brings the Downingtown community its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, wagyu, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat. The Downingtown Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 15 new jobs to the Downingtown community.

The Downingtown location is locally owned and operated by Heath Mitchem. After a career in business planning and strategy, Mitchem wanted to enter into the restaurant business to be a local fixture in the community. He tried Capriotti's and knew it would be the perfect way to make that dream a reality.

"I am so eager to bring the people of Downingtown the quality of Capriotti's amazing hoagies," said Mitchem. "I want this to be a place that provides residents with a consistently joyful experience that keeps them coming back. I can't wait to see it be a hit in the community."

Downingtown Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Downingtown offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 610-222-6655.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in Wilmington, Del. in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

