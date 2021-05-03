Locally Owned Dealership Toyota South Atlanta Named 2020 Clayton County Business of the Year

SOUTH ATLANTA/MORROW, Ga., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota South Atlanta was named Clayton County business of the year for 2020 based on their generosity to the Clayton County School System during Covid Shutdown. Toyota South Atlanta helped raise over $10,000 for school lunches to be distributed to students at their homes as well as providing wifi access points to homes that had no wifi for virtual learning.

"We wanted to make a difference during an extremely challenging time," says Vice President and General Manager Rich Mahon.

General Manager Rich Mahon accepting Clayton County Business of the Year Award

"We understood that the COVID-19 shutdown would have a detrimental effect on kids who were forced into at home learning. We were proud to donate $10,000 to the Clayton County Public School Foundation in order to provide home lunches for students who rely on a healthy meal during the day normally provided at school as well as wifi access to ensure that kids would be able to access wifi for their virtual classes."

Clayton County Public Schools Foundation, Inc.'s mission is to provide financial resources to enrich and enhance the educational experience of students, families, teachers, and graduates while remaining committed to supporting a world-class standard of excellence.

"We are grateful for this generous donation. Funds will go towards feeding families and providing hotspots for students who cannot afford an internet connection," says Superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools, Dr. Beasley.

Toyota South Atlanta, a proud Clayton County business, is honored to have won the business of the year award, voted by the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce.

