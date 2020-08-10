Locally-Owned Quick Order Masks, Inc., Helping Philadelphia Small Businesses Safely Reopen Amid Easing Pandemic Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You might say that the creation of pandemic-inspired startup Quick Order Masks, Inc. (www.quickordermasks.com) was the latest topping to come out of the pizza ovens of area restauranteur Antonio Presta. With his family's three Italian eateries idled by COVID-19 restrictions, he was deeply concerned that if hospitals were struggling to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE), his and other small businesses faced certain ruin when the time came to reopen; unless they could access the PPE pipeline - and quickly.

N95 “Pure-Masked” Brothers: Antonio (r) and Thomas Presta at their Trios Tomato Pie, Elkins Park, Montgomery County

"How could we reopen our Trios Tomato Pie pizza shops and pub-style CRAFT MANAYUNK – safely serve customers and protect employees - without necessary PPE that was in short supply? That's when Alex Rosenblatt, my business partner, and I decided the only way to get high-quality, affordable masks and other government-approved PPE was to go into business ourselves, and we're thrilled with the strong response to date," he explained, after attending the recent Philadelphia small-business reopening event co-hosted by City Council and the Department of Commerce.

Mr. Rosenblatt, an entrepreneur with extensive experience in supply chain management, added, "We launched the business and successfully competed to obtain one city contract for more than 130,000 face masks and more than 20,000 units of hand sanitizer, and we will continue to do our part to try to help bridge the gap between supply and demand of critical PPE, including products and equipment manufactured in America.

Presently, we are offering U.S.-made masks from our affiliate Pure MSK (www.pure-msk.com), which we comfortably wear for hours every day, based in California, and we'd love to see Philadelphia become a hub of PPE production given its numerous assets, including location and immensely talented workforce."

About Quick Order Masks, Inc.

Quick Order Mask, Inc (www.quickordermasks.com) is a diversified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) company established early in the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the urgent needs of consumers and businesses for reliable, high-quality, government-approved, affordable face masks, face shields, and other essential individual safety apparatus for home and work. Founders Antonio Presta and Alexander Rosenblatt, entrepreneurs with extensive experience in retail and supply chain efficiency, have developed numerous distribution and manufacturing affiliate relationships, including with California-based Pure MSK (www.pure-msk.com), maker of the transformational PURE-MSK, the FDA-approved surgical respirator that exceeds N95 filtration efficacy requirements is and made from the company's proprietary woven Nano fiber.

