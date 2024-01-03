Locally owned Small Business Thriving After 30 Years of Sustained Growth

ATA Services, Inc.

Jan. 3, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA Services, Inc. (ATA) is proud to announce the celebration of its 30-year business anniversary. Founded in 1994 by Bernard (Bernie) Velasquez, ATA provides temporary staffing and personnel placement services in support of administrative, professional, legal, technical, healthcare, and industrial positions across the State of New Mexico and throughout the country. ATA Owner and Chief Executive Officer Bernie Velasquez is a native of Santa Rosa and graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1971 with a degree in Journalism and began his career as a reporter for the Albuquerque Journal.

Under a contract with the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), ATA provides staffing services to states from Vermont to Hawaii and to their respective political subdivisions such as Cities, Counties, Universities and Hospitals.

With annual sales continuing to grow, ATA has demonstrated the ability to meet all the staffing requirements of its customers in dozens of counties, cities, states, and federal agencies. Since 1994, we have provided thousands of personnel in hundreds of labor categories in support of our local customers such as the State of New Mexico, City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, and the U.S. Department of Energy. 

Mr. Velasquez said, "Over the years, we've built a great network in New Mexico, Colorado, and the Southwest. We've built great partnerships with our clients and have developed strong relationships with a huge number of highly qualified personnel. We pride ourselves on working with clients and candidates to make great matches, taking care to show respect for the needs of both."

