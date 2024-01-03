Locally owned Small Business Thriving After 30 Years of Sustained Growth

ATA Services, Inc.

Jan. 3, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA Services, Inc. (ATA) is proud to announce the celebration of its 30-year business anniversary. Founded as a Colorado Corporation in 1994, the Hispanic and Veteran-owned company provides temporary staffing and personnel placement services in support of administrative, professional, legal, technical, healthcare, and industrial positions across the nation.

Under a contract with the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ATA to provides staffing services to all 50 states and their respective political subdivisions such as Cities, Counties, Universities and Hospitals. The expansion of ATA over the decades to become a nation-wide provider has not changed the company from its proud roots. ATA is proud to be grounded in Colorado and New Mexico where the majority of its business exists.

With annual sales doubling in the last four years, ATA has demonstrated the ability to meet all the staffing requirements of its customers in dozens of counties, cities, state, and federal agencies throughout the country. Over the last thirty years ATA has provided thousands of personnel in hundreds of labor categories in support of customers nationwide, from Vermont to Hawaii.

Reflecting on ATA's accomplishments, Owner and Chief Executive Officer Bernie Velasquez said, "Over the years, we've built a great network in Colorado, the Southwest and nation-wide. We've built partnerships with our clients and have developed strong relationships with a huge number of highly qualified personnel. We pride ourselves on working with clients and candidates to make great matches, taking care to show respect for the needs of both."

