LocalMovers.com Launches an Online Marketplace to Help People Book Trusted Movers

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LocalMovers.com today announced the launch of its moving marketplace. Customers can request quotes from vetted movers, compare competing bids, and book directly with LocalMovers.com. The marketplace is driven by robust research and publicly verifiable data, making it the most comprehensive source on U.S. moving companies.

The Problem We Solve

Industry best practices recommend getting at least three quotes to avoid unfair pricing and scam movers. The need to repeatedly provide move details—building access, room-by-room inventory, packing requirements—to each mover is a significant time burden. Even if customers complete thorough inventories and create a shortlist, they are not equipped to estimate the market's best price or negotiate with movers.

LocalMovers.com eliminates this time-wasting problem. Users input their specifications once, get matched to vetted providers, and receive accurate, comparable quotes. This also ensures transparent price discovery. We turn a process that used to take 15 hours into one that takes 15 minutes.

Technology and Operations

AI-Powered Intake: AI automates inventory from video and detects needs from cleaning and storage to utilities setup.

Clear Pricing: Upfront fixed-price standardized quotes and multiple bids from licensed and insured movers.

Bidding Process: We call 5–10 movers for you and negotiate—free to customers. Movers pay only when you book.

How It Works

Tell LocalMovers.com basic details Get competing quotes LocalMovers.com helps you compare, negotiate, and book

All steps are supported by real humans you can talk to.

By the Numbers

20,000+ moving companies analyzed

Over 1 billion data points consolidated

1,000s of vetted movers

50% average savings

5–15 hours saved per move

1,000s of inbound requests per month

Our Story

"We set out to build a consumer guide, but as traffic grew, customers asked us to help them move. Today's launch reflects that shift—LocalMovers.com provides a straightforward booking experience founded on years of data and research."

— Bretton Auerbach , CEO of LocalMovers.com

"After growing BuildZoom into a marketplace founded on billions of construction data points, I recognized the same opportunity in moving. LocalMovers.com applies the same playbook: use data transparency to build trust, and digitize and automate the vendor negotiation and bid-gathering process."

— David Petersen, Co-founder and Chairman of LocalMovers.com; Co-founder of BuildZoom, Flexport, ImportGenius, and Assisted Living Magazine

More Details

Whether moving down the block or around the world, LocalMovers.com offers free quotes for local and long-distance moves at localmovers.com/get-a-quote. The original version of this announcement is available at localmovers.com/press/online-moving-marketplace-launch

Compliance Disclosure

LocalMovers.com, Inc. DBA LocalMovers.com is a Delaware C Corporation. The company partners exclusively with licensed, insured movers holding active DOT registration and bonded operating authority. We independently verify each mover's status and insurance through FMCSA public databases before recommending them. LocalMovers.com does not collect deposits or prepayments and earns a small fee paid by the mover only after a successful move—at no cost to the customer.

LocalMovers.com is an online moving marketplace that connects consumers with vetted local and long-distance movers. We are the only service that calls 5–10 licensed movers on your behalf to negotiate guaranteed fixed-price bids, at no cost to you. Our platform leverages massive performance datasets and AI-driven automation to ensure every customer gets the right mover at the right price. We serve all 50 U.S. states from our New York City headquarters at 379 W Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10012. Learn more at LocalMovers.com.

