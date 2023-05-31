Localramp Revolutionizes Payments in Africa with Instant Stablecoin Settlement and USD Payouts

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Localramp , a modern Pan-African payment gateway, has launched a service that enables businesses operating within the continent to accept local currencies and instantly receive USDT, which can be withdrawn at any time or converted into USD on the platform.

This milestone development has addressed a long-standing challenge faced by businesses operating in Africa: the need for efficient and secure cross-border transactions. Traditionally, businesses in Africa had to navigate complex foreign exchange processes, encountering delays and incurring significant costs.

However, this innovative service eliminates these hurdles, allowing African businesses to charge customers in their local currencies while instantly receiving payments in USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the value of the US dollar. Businesses can also payout USD to 80+ countries from their stablecoin balance on the platform.

Localramp also made a significant stride towards fulfilling its mission of building the "SWIFT for Africa" on blockchain rails through the introduction of its fiat onramp and offramp APIs earlier this year.

At the heart of Localramp's offering lies its unwavering support for local payment methods. Recognizing their inherent advantages of being more cost-effective, having wider coverage and reliability compared to traditional card payments.

Through Localramp's Instant USDT settlement feature businesses also gain charge-back protection, mitigating the risks of fraudulent transactions and ensuring secure and efficient settlement processes.

