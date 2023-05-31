Localramp Revolutionizes Payments in Africa with Instant Stablecoin Settlement and USD Payouts

News provided by

Localramp

31 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Localramp, a modern Pan-African payment gateway, has launched a service that enables businesses operating within the continent to accept local currencies and instantly receive USDT, which can be withdrawn at any time or converted into USD on the platform.

Continue Reading
Localramp
Localramp

This milestone development has addressed a long-standing challenge faced by businesses operating in Africa: the need for efficient and secure cross-border transactions. Traditionally, businesses in Africa had to navigate complex foreign exchange processes, encountering delays and incurring significant costs.

However, this innovative service eliminates these hurdles, allowing African businesses to charge customers in their local currencies while instantly receiving payments in USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the value of the US dollar. Businesses can also payout USD to 80+ countries from their stablecoin balance on the platform.

Localramp also made a significant stride towards fulfilling its mission of building the "SWIFT for Africa" on blockchain rails through the introduction of its fiat onramp and offramp APIs earlier this year.

At the heart of Localramp's offering lies its unwavering support for local payment methods. Recognizing their inherent advantages of being more cost-effective, having wider coverage and reliability compared to traditional card payments.

Through Localramp's Instant USDT settlement feature businesses also gain charge-back protection, mitigating the risks of fraudulent transactions and ensuring secure and efficient settlement processes.

To get started with Localramp, simply visit www.localramp.co and sign up, or send an email to [email protected]

Media contact:
Aisha O.
[email protected]
+2348165321127

SOURCE Localramp

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.