Locals' Favorite Casino Announces Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ Partnership, Offers Incredible Race Viewing and Hotel Packages

Watch History Being Made at the Historic Ellis Island Hotel & Casino – a Prime Location for Staying and Enjoying the Upcoming Race Festivities

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellis Island Hotel & Casino announces its partnership as an official venue of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023. The local casino is thrilled to announce TURN 4 at Ellis Island Casino with viewing and hotel packages for the upcoming race.

Positioned at Turn 4, Ellis Island Hotel & Casino is a prime location for staying, viewing and enjoying the festivities taking place Nov. 16, 17 and 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

"We're not a mega resort on the Las Vegas Strip, but we have one of the best sightlines for the upcoming race," said Christina Ellis, vice president of development at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino. "As an official venue, we are excited to announce TURN 4 at Ellis Island Casino. We're looking forward to hosting unique viewing parties and offering hotel packages to locals and visitors, and most importantly, provide the hospitality and fun we've been known for over the last 55 years."

Ellis Island Hotel & Casino is not only an official venue of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™, but the award-winning destination is also the closest hotel-casino to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock Building on Koval Lane and is positioned overlooking Turn 4 of the track.

"One of the benefits of building a street circuit is that we can leverage existing venues along the track and partner to create fun, unique viewing options that live up to the quality and standards that our fans expect from an F1 race," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. "We are excited to have Ellis Island as an 'Official Venue of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit' and look forward to having them put their personal touch on the Las Vegas Grand Prix experience."

TURN 4 at Ellis Island Casino's Race Weekend offerings include:

Grandstand viewing – Constructed in front of the hotel, this primary viewing area will allow for guests to enjoy the sights and sounds of Turn 4 and the Koval Straightaway. Tickets will include complimentary food supplied by Ellis' award-winning restaurants and soft drinks. Cash bars will be available throughout the viewing area as well as entertainment.

– Constructed in front of the hotel, this primary viewing area will allow for guests to enjoy the sights and sounds of Turn 4 and the Koval Straightaway. Tickets will include complimentary food supplied by Ellis' award-winning restaurants and soft drinks. Cash bars will be available throughout the viewing area as well as entertainment. The Front Yard – The indoor-outdoor beer garden sits parallel to the racetrack on Koval Lane. Guests will enjoy food, beverages and entertainment. As a ticketholder in The Front Yard, guests will also have access to an observation deck erected adjacent to The Front Yard. Guests will have the ability to move back and forth between the indoor/outdoor beer garden and The Front Yard Platform.

– The indoor-outdoor beer garden sits parallel to the racetrack on Koval Lane. Guests will enjoy food, beverages and entertainment. As a ticketholder in The Front Yard, guests will also have access to an observation deck erected adjacent to The Front Yard. Guests will have the ability to move back and forth between the indoor/outdoor beer garden and The Front Yard Platform. For large groups or buy out inquiries, email [email protected] .

. Hotel packages – Exclusive room and ticket packages are available by booking directly through the Ellis Island website.

Book standalone tickets, hotel rooms, and ticket and hotel packages by visiting: www.ellisislandcasino.com/race-weekend-at-ellis-island-info.

Voted "Best of Las Vegas" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal year-after-year, family-owned Ellis Island Hotel & Casino offers guests a place to eat, drink, sing, sleep and play. With 24-hour dining, hot slots, an on-site sports book, and cold beers, its old-Vegas charm and off-Strip value continues to make Ellis Island Hotel & Casino a mainstay favorite for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

"As the only family-owned and operated casino within the circuit, this partnership is an exciting opportunity," said Anamarie Ellis, vice president of operations at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino. "We look forward to inviting guests to watch this historic race from our property. The sport is bringing new energy to the town, and specifically to Koval Lane."

For more information, visit www.ellisislandcasino.com. Follow Ellis Island on Instagram at @elliscasinolv and on Facebook at @EllisIslandLV.

About Ellis Island Hotel & Casino

Ellis Island Hotel & Casino is home to some of Las Vegas' most recognized food, beverages and entertainment. Its commitment to quality and service has been a tradition for over 55 years. The hotel features wonderful amenities, including a 24-hour restaurant with a famed steak special, barbecue restaurant and karaoke lounge, Metro Pizza, Via Focaccia, and the indoor-outdoor beer garden The Front Yard. The casino offers hundreds of gaming devices including reel slots, video poker and keno. Live blackjack, roulette, craps and sports book wagering is available seven days a week, 24-hours a day. Conveniently located one block east of the Las Vegas Strip on Koval Lane behind The Paris Hotel & Casino, Ellis Island is a must-see destination for every Las Vegas visitor and local. Ellis Island has won Best of Las Vegas 2022 by the Review Journal, in categories including Table Games, Karaoke, Microbrewery, Cheap Eats, and BBQ, Best Brunch, Outdoor Dining.

