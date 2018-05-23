Localytics Data Privacy Services Help Enterprises Deliver Personalized Mobile Experiences Without Sacrificing Consumer Trust

BOSTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Localytics, the leading mobile engagement platform, is expanding its data privacy services to help enterprises strike the right balance between providing the personalized mobile experiences that consumers want and ensuring consumer data is protected. 80% of consumers are more likely to do business with a company if it offers a personalized experience. That is especially true on mobile, yet recent events and data breaches have threatened consumer trust and put personalization at risk. Localytics is providing data privacy services to help enterprises put consumers first and ensure the protection of their users' mobile data.

"Our whole digital life is based on trust," said Jude McColgan, CEO of Localytics. "Companies that do not have direct relationships with consumers have left it up to brands to protect consumer data and maintain that trust. It's time for that to change. Being compliant with things like GDPR is table stakes. Companies need to step up, be proactive and put consumers first. Without consumer trust, the promise of personalized mobile marketing falls apart. Our new data privacy services are a big step towards shoring up that trust."

Localytics helps enterprises like Bose, Fidelity, Redbox, Bloomberg, Live Nation, HSN, Hasbro and Avis deliver personalized mobile experiences to their customers. With its expanded data privacy services, the company is helping customers ensure that mobile personalization does not come at the cost of the consumer and their trust.

Localytics has invested heavily in building controls and capabilities into its platform to ensure brands can use the company's products and remain compliant with new legal requirements. As such, Localytics will be compliant when the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect on May 25th. The company has been updating its systems to better support GDPR requirements and implementing improvements to how it handles personal data. Additionally, the latest version of the Localytics SDK introduces additional methods so that brands can more easily honor user requests to opt out of data collection or have their data deleted.

Outside of GDPR compliance, Localytics is making a number of enhancements and adjustments to its data privacy services, including:

Conducting Privacy Reviews with customers to help identify and flag potential exposure risks related to the sharing of any personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI) - and then develop remediation plans, if needed.

with customers to help identify and flag potential exposure risks related to the sharing of any personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI) - and then develop remediation plans, if needed. Developing a standard privacy summary report to help customers identify any potential privacy concerns, as well as reports to help customers handle users who have opted out or requested to be deleted.

to help customers identify any potential privacy concerns, as well as reports to help customers handle users who have opted out or requested to be deleted. Updating its privacy policy to give customers and their end users more visibility into how the company approaches privacy and how we safeguard their data.

to give customers and their end users more visibility into how the company approaches privacy and how we safeguard their data. Improving access and authorization controls.

Localytics is also building a dedicated privacy services practice that will help enterprises ensure that robust privacy approvals are integrated into their apps' onboarding processes. This begins with developing new opt-in templates and other best-practice materials that will help brands better explain to end users why they collect data and how it will be handled. Beyond the onboarding process, the group will be available to assist customers with guidance and best practices for all aspects of data transparency and privacy.

To learn more about Localytics' data privacy services and the company's stance on data privacy, check out "The Problem with Data Privacy in Tech."

About Localytics

Localytics is the leading mobile engagement platform. We give companies the insights and tools they need to improve their mobile app acquisition, engagement and retention efforts. Our secret sauce is in the data. We use all the data surrounding users to deliver highly targeted and personalized engagement campaigns, including push and in-app messages. Our platform is used in more than 37,000 apps on more than 2.7 billion devices by companies such as ESPN, Fox and The New York Times. We are headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in San Francisco, London and Berlin. Investors include Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital and Polaris Partners. Learn more at Localytics.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/localytics-data-privacy-services-help-enterprises-deliver-personalized-mobile-experiences-without-sacrificing-consumer-trust-300653376.html

SOURCE Localytics