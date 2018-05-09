Localytics Expands Senior Leadership Team to Support Customer Growth

BOSTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Localytics, the leading mobile engagement platform, today announced it has added new members to its executive team to lead Sales, Partnerships, Marketing, People and Finance. Marty Siewert has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer and Matt Katz has joined as Head of Customer Success. Additionally, several long-time employees have been promoted to senior positions - Scott Bleczinski to Chief Alliance Officer, Lisa Skinner to Vice President of Marketing, Kristin Cronin to Vice President of People, Culture and Communications, Jon Wu to Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Brian Preti to Vice President and Controller.

"Localytics is growing and helping big brands recognize the power of our mobile data and engagement to deliver better experiences for their customers across all of their marketing channels," said Jude McColgan, CEO of Localytics. "In the last six months, our customers have sent 3X the amount of personalized mobile messages from our platform. This is a great indicator that we are giving enterprises the tools to effectively market to their mobile users with individualized experiences that add value to their daily life. In order to continue this momentum and support our customers, we need the best talent with the most experience and passion. I'm excited to expand our executive team to better serve our customers."

These moves round out Localytics new executive team, which has taken shape since Jude McColgan joined the company last Summer. McColgan has also brought on an Independent Board member in former CEO and founding director of Acquia, Tom Erickson, and has made investments to expand the Localytics platform and the company's customer success operations to support its growing list of Fortune 1000 enterprise customers, including Bose, Fidelity, Redbox, Bloomberg, Live Nation, HSN, Hasbro and Avis.

Marty Siewert brings more than 20 years of experience and a history of scaling successful sales, marketing and services operations globally. Over the course of his career, Marty has transformed companies at varying stages of growth encompassing the SaaS, digital media, social analytics, ecommerce and Big Data markets. Previously, Marty held Chief Revenue Officer positions at Adjust and Zoove (acquired by Virtual Hold Technology). Prior to that, he held sales leadership roles at Operative (acquired by SintecMedia), Kadient (acquired by Upland Software), ClearForest (acquired by Reuters), and ATG (acquired by Oracle). Marty holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Xavier University.

Matt Katz joined Localytics to lead the customer success, professional services, customer support and enablement / training functions at the company. Prior to Localytics, Matt accumulated more than 25 years' experience in building consulting and high tech professional services teams in Cloud Software (IQNavigator, acquired by Beeline), Enterprise Software (Merced Systems, acquired by NICE Systems; and Edify, acquired by Intervoice), FinTech (Teknowledge, acquired by Intuit), and Management Consulting (Symmetrix, acquired by Nextera).

Scott Bleczinski, who joined Localytics in 2015, will be leading the strategic development of integrated partnerships and business development. Over the last year, Localytics has dramatically increased the size and scale of engagements via strategic partners. As Chief Alliance Officer, Scott will be focused on continuing to drive this growth. Previously, Scott was the EVP of Global Sales at ExactTarget, EVP Sales at Compendium and President of Zmags. Additionally, he was previously a Board Member at Shoutlet and served as an advisor to Octiv.

Lisa Skinner joined Localytics in 2015 to lead demand generation. She brings more than 20 years of experience in B2B marketing and has a solid history of driving revenue and sales growth. Prior to Localytics, Lisa led demand generation at Lavastorm Analytics and the marketing functions at EverTrue and Zmags. She was also responsible for driving growth at enterprise brands such as Liberty Mutual and The Hartford.

Kristin Cronin also joined Localytics in 2015 to lead marketing communications. In her new role, she will lead human resources, employee engagement and internal and external communications. Kristin brings more than 15 years of experience driving branding and communications for B2B technology companies. Prior to Localytics, she led Corporate Marketing at Brightcove. Kristin began her career at high tech public relations firm, Lois Paul & Partners.

Jon Wu joined Localytics in 2016 to lead financial planning and analysis. He is a highly versatile finance leader with experience supporting company growth and strategic objectives for small and large companies. Prior to Localytics, Jon managed financial planning and analysis for Courion Corporation, National Mentor, Inc. and Starkey Laboratories.

Brian Preti joined Localytics in 2016 and brings more than 18 years of financial and operational experience in high-growth software and technology companies. Prior to Localytics, Brian was the CFO at Invoice Cloud and Vice President of Finance at Demandware. He has also held accounting positions at m-Qube (acquired by Verisign), Idiom Technologies and Torrent Systems (acquired by Ascential Software).

About Localytics

Localytics is the leading mobile engagement platform. We give companies the insights and tools they need to improve their mobile app acquisition, engagement and retention efforts. Our secret sauce is in the data. We use all the data surrounding users to deliver highly targeted and personalized engagement campaigns, including push and in-app messages. We then use performance data to measure and optimize those efforts toward the metrics that drive businesses forward. Our platform is used in more than 37,000 apps on more than 2.7 billion devices by companies such as ESPN, Fox and The New York Times. We are headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in San Francisco, London and Berlin. Investors include Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital and Polaris Partners. Learn more at Localytics.com.

