Localz Selected as Event Partner & Speakers at this Years Utility Week Customer Summit

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in last mile customer engagement, location and messaging technology, has today announced it will be the event partner and will also be speaking at this year's Utility Week Customer Summit , 16th-17th March 2022 in Birmingham.

Utility Week's 2022 Customer Summit will unite 150+ senior leaders from across the energy and water sectors to discuss industry challenges and showcase the very latest case studies, regulatory insights and cutting-edge technological advancements in customer experience.

Wednesday 16 March 2022 , 15:45: Exceeding customer expectations to result in an operational advantage by Gary Rosier-Taylor , VP of Sales EMEA

Thursday 17 March 2022, 12:05: Panellist in the Workshop: Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences Post Pandemic - Gary Rosier-Taylor, VP of Sales EMEA will be participating

"We are at a critical time in the utility sector, with skyrocketing prices on their way it is more important than ever to support our customers in order to reduce the impact. Localz is honoured to be selected as the event partner of this year's Utility Week Customer Summit. We look forward to joining forces with leaders within the utility sector to discuss and debate how we can support the sector at this crucial time in history.," said Gary Rosier-Taylor, VP of Sales EMEA.

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and multi-party customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of the day of service, offering businesses configurable solutions to make the day of service awesome.

The Localz platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way communication, and dynamic feedback. Localz increases customer satisfaction and first-time access rates, saving operational costs along the way.

Localz is used by OVO Energy, Welsh Water, RAC, HSS Hire and Rentokill.

For more information: www.localz.com

SOURCE Localz