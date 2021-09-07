Locanabio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Kat Lange as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locanabio, Inc., an RNA-targeting gene therapy company, today announced the appointment of Kat Lange as chief financial officer. In this role, Ms. Lange will be a key member of the executive leadership team and will lead Locanabio's financial operations, planning and strategy.

"We are delighted to welcome Kat to the Locanabio team where she brings over a decade of experience in biotechnology investment banking," said Jim Burns, PhD, chief executive officer at Locanabio. "Kat's successful track record and deep capital raising experience will be enormously valuable as we bring Locanabio to its next phase of growth and advance our novel RNA-targeted gene therapy platform and programs for the benefit of patients."

Ms. Lange joins Locanabio from J.P. Morgan where she was most recently an executive director in the healthcare investment banking group. During her time at J.P. Morgan, she executed more than $18 billion in equity and equity-linked financings and more than $27 billion in various business transactions. Ms. Lange joined J.P. Morgan in 2009 in their London office before transferring to the San Francisco office in 2013. She earned a master's degree in management science from the Judge Business School at Cambridge University and a master's and bachelor's degree in natural sciences also from Cambridge University.

"I believe that Locanabio is well positioned to make important advances in genetic medicine with its unique approach to targeting RNA, and I am incredibly excited to join this talented team at a pivotal time for the company," said Ms. Lange. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with everyone at Locanabio to help the company achieve its mission of bringing these novel genetic medicines to patients in need."

