Locanabio to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in Q4 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locanabio, Inc., a leader in engineering RNA-binding proteins that can target disease-causing mRNA using gene therapy delivery, today announced that Jim Burns, Ph.D., chief executive officer at the company, and Dimitrios G. Zisoulis, Ph.D., head of RNA biology and drug discovery, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 12-16, 2020

Dr. Burns will present a company overview including recent preclinical and business achievements. The presentation will be pre-recorded and available on-demand for attendees to watch at their convenience during the meeting.

2nd RNA Editing Summit, December 1-3, 2020

Dr. Zisoulis will give a presentation titled "Cas & Non-Cas Proteins for RNA Modulation: RNA Editing & Beyond" on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET . He will provide an overview of Cas and non-Cas proteins and the potential therapeutic applications of the company's unique and versatile RNA targeting and RNA modification mechanisms.

For more information on the conferences and presentations, please visit https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/ and https://rna-editing-summit.com/.

About Locanabio, Inc.

Locanabio is the global leader in developing a new class of genetic medicines. Our unique and multi-dimensional approach uses gene therapy to deliver RNA binding protein-based systems to correct the message of disease-causing RNA and thereby change the lives of patients with devastating genetic diseases. These broad capabilities delivered via gene therapy enable Locanabio to potentially address a wide range of severe diseases with a single administration. The company is currently advancing programs in neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases. For more information, visit www.locanabio.com.

