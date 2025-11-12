Locanda Restaurants Host Complimentary Thanksgiving Meal for Those in Need, Featuring Art by Painter Emily Smith

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving, Locanda Restaurants will open their doors to serve a complimentary holiday meal for those in need on Thursday, November 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The special event, presented in collaboration with Coterie Public Contemporary Art, will take place at Locanda Ravello (Danville), Locanda Positano (Lafayette), and Locanda Amalfi (Pleasanton).

Partners of Locando Ravello, Antonio Cerbone and Filippo Silvestri, holding a masterpiece painting "Sicily's Window to the Sea" by artist Emily Smith. Courtesy of Coterie Public Contemporary Art.
Please note: The restaurants will not be open for regular dining or bar service during these hours. This community meal is reserved exclusively for individuals and families in need of a warm meal and connection this Thanksgiving.

Guests will be welcomed with a traditional Thanksgiving feast served in the spirit of generosity and care. The atmosphere will be enriched by a curated art exhibition featuring works from several contemporary artists, including Emily Smith, whose latest collection was inspired by her recent travels through Italy. Smith's paintings—filled with the color, texture, and light of Southern Italy—reflect the same sense of warmth and humanity that defines Locanda's Italian roots.

That heritage began with Enzo Rosano, who grew up in Naples, Italy, inspired by the aromas of his mother Carmela's kitchen. After studying at the Scuola Alberghieria in Naples, Enzo brought his passion for authentic Italian hospitality to California, founding Locanda Positano in 2011 and expanding the Locanda family across the Bay Area.

"This day is about giving," said Filippo Silvestri, Managing Partner of Locanda Ravello. "We're opening our doors to serve those who need it most — with warmth, dignity, and a sense of community."

Art will remain on view through December.

Coterie Public

