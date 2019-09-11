Locate A Plate is Currently Available in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, Locate A Plate is here! Now, there is finally an application that allows the user to connect to a car's owner, and all you need is their license plate and their state. We've all had moments where we wished we could complain about that perky double-parker or report a car parked in the middle of a road, and now there's a way to get that piece of mind.

View report history by searching license plate. Communication between car owners has never been easier.

Inspired by the seemingly lawless traffic in New York City, Locate A Plate opens up a line of communication that previously hasn't existed. A user can search the offending license plate and voice their issues, which opens the two users to message each other regarding the matter.

Download Locate A Plate now and make navigating your life that much easier.

"Friends (especially my city friends) you need this app! I can't tell you how many times I've wanted to message someone to let them know they were in my parking spot, they've been sideswiped or they were two seconds from being towed. Download this app! Its free!"

Ashley, friend of the app owner.

The app appeals includes the following user friendly features:

Free to download!

Each download starts with free license plate searches. Once those have been used, app users have the option to purchase more searches in quantities of 10, 20, or 50 searches.

Have one-on-one communication with a person simply by searching their license plate if they are registered with the application.

Allows car owners to have instant information with their car, such as knowing where their car has been towed, or in other similar circumstances.

Let someone know that their lights are on, their car needs to be moved, or any other issue that previously was difficult to resolve.

View all report made about your car in your report history.

Visit locateaplateapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements!

Visit theappineers.com for further information about developing an app.

Contact: Paul Norwood

Phone Number: 678-718-7744

Facebook: facebook.com/LocateAPlate

Instagram:@ LocateAPlate

Twitter: @LocatePlate

To download the app: IOS and Google Play Store

SOURCE The Appineers

Related Links

https://theappineers.com

