Location Analytics Tools Market, 40% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global location analytics tools market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.79 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.93% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 40%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Location Analytics Tools Market 2024-2028

The Location Analytics Tools Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2018 to 2028.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Rest of the Middle East & Africa

1. North America - The North American market is expected to grow by 40% in the coming years. This growth is mainly because more businesses are using location analytics tools, and companies like ESRI, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, and SAS Institute are big players in this field. Other companies are also making new products with advanced tech like AI and cloud computing.

Industries like telecoms, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare collect a lot of customer data from different places. They use this data to understand where their customers are. The demand for location analytics tools is increasing, so more companies are making new ones. This will make the market in North America get bigger during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Location Analytics Tools Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for geographic data analysis in various industries. These tools enable businesses to gain valuable insights from operational and customer data, infrastructure development, and transportation patterns.

By providing spatial context and identifying correlations and processes, location analytics tools facilitate operational enhancements and informed decision-making. Assets and environmental data are also essential inputs for these tools, contributing to the infrastructure's sustainability and efficiency.

Businesses face numerous challenges in leveraging this data effectively, making the use of advanced location analytics tools a crucial investment for operational success.

Market Overview

The Location Analytics Tools market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for geospatial data analysis in various industries. These tools enable businesses to gain valuable insights from location data, allowing them to make informed decisions and optimize operations. Geographic information systems (GIS), spatial data analytics, and predictive analytics are key components of location analytics tools.

They provide features such as data visualization, real-time location tracking, and trend analysis. Customers include retailers, logistics companies, and public sector organizations. The market is competitive, with major players offering comprehensive solutions, while smaller players focus on niche applications.

The use of advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence is driving innovation in the market. The future of location analytics tools lies in their ability to provide actionable insights in real-time, enabling businesses to respond quickly to changing market conditions.

