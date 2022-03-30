Location Analytics Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 11.84 Bn| 39% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Location Analytics Tools Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alteryx Inc.

CARTO

Cisco Systems Inc.

CleverMaps AS

Cuebiq Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Factual Inc

Galigeo SAS

GeoMoby

GeoSpock Ltd.

Gimbal Inc.

Gravy Analytics Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

IndoorAtlas Ltd.

InMarket Media LLC

Kinetica DB Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Location Analytics Tools Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market growth. The presence of major vendors such as ESRI, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, and SAS Institute, as well as the significant increase in the adoption of location analytics by enterprises and geo-targeted promotions, will aid the growth of the location analytics tools market in North America over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Location Analytics Tools Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the transportation segment will have a considerable increase in market share for location analytics tools. The rise can be ascribed to a considerable increase in the use of location analytics technologies, which has a number of advantages, including lower operating expenses, better visibility and control over transportation spending, and the ability to meet customer service level agreements.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in awareness of location-enabled services is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide location analytics tools market growth. With the rise in internet and smartphone usage, businesses in service-oriented industries such as retail, healthcare, telecommunications, and BFSI are seeing consistent growth in terms of their addressable market. The use of data analytics to implement a data strategy provides businesses with data insights that can be utilized to construct company strategies, generate new and innovative product offers, improve customer experiences, and develop risk mitigation methods.

However, stringent government laws for gathering location-based data are the major roadblocks to the worldwide location analytics tools market's growth.

Location Analytics Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alteryx Inc., CARTO, Cisco Systems Inc., CleverMaps AS, Cuebiq Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Factual Inc, Galigeo SAS, GeoMoby, GeoSpock Ltd., Gimbal Inc., Gravy Analytics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IndoorAtlas Ltd., InMarket Media LLC, Kinetica DB Inc., Oracle Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAS Institute Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alteryx Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

10.6 Gravy Analytics Inc.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 InMarket Media LLC

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 Pitney Bowes Inc.

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

data platforms: A complete solution that enables storing, developing, deploying, monitoring, and managing large datasets for investigation and analysis.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio