Location Analytics Tools Market to grow by USD 17.79 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising awareness of location-enabled services and AI trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global location analytics tools market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.93% during the forecast period. Rise in awareness of location-enabled services is driving market growth, with a trend towards ai-based location analytics. However, stringent government regulations for collecting location-based data poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., CartoDB Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Esri Global Inc., Foursquare Labs Inc., Gravy Analytics Inc., InMarket Media LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Precisely, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., TomTom NV, Galigeo SAS, GeoMoby Pty. Ltd., Kinetica DB Inc., and Infillion.

Location Analytics Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.93% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 17.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., CartoDB Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Esri Global Inc., Foursquare Labs Inc., Gravy Analytics Inc., InMarket Media LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Precisely, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., TomTom NV, Galigeo SAS, GeoMoby Pty. Ltd., Kinetica DB Inc., and Infillion

Location analytics tools are essential for businesses seeking to make data-driven decisions based on geographic, operational, and customer data. These tools help businesses address various challenges, such as resource allocation, customer behavior, efficiency improvements, digitalization, and decision-making. Geographic data, including spatial data and foot traffic patterns, plays a significant role in understanding customer experiences and advertising strategies. Businesses can leverage location analytics for asset management, risk mitigation, and real-time decision-making. Digitalization, IoT, AI, and machine learning are key trends driving the market. Geo privacy and data protection regulations are crucial considerations. Location analytics tools offer data visualization, thematic mapping, and spatial analysis, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights from their data. Deployment options include cloud and on-premises, with professional services and consulting available for deployment and integration. Applications span various industries, including retail, transportation, logistics, and healthcare. Key players in the market include Google LLC, offering reporting and visualization tools for indoor and outdoor analytics. Other trends include the integration of ETL, real-time location data from IoT systems, and personalized notifications for e-commerce applications.

Location analytics, a crucial component of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), assists businesses in interpreting and analyzing location data. This data is presented visually through software dashboards, offering enterprises transparency into their location-related operations. Real-time location analytics is increasingly important, enabling businesses to identify unforeseen circumstances or risks in their data and take prompt corrective measures. Various forms of location data visualization include war conflict zones, infrastructure usage, buildings in a city, and social media usage maps. By harnessing the power of location analytics, businesses can make informed decisions and optimize their processes effectively.

Location analytics tools help businesses make informed decisions by analyzing geographic, operational, and customer data. These tools address various business challenges, such as resource allocation, efficiency improvements, and customer behavior understanding. They provide real-time decision-making capabilities, digitalization, and data visualization through Business Intelligence (BI) tools and spatial data analysis. However, challenges include data accuracy, privacy concerns, geo privacy, sensitive data protection, IoT security, and data protection regulations. Location analytics tools use AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, and risk mitigation to address these challenges. They offer asset management, cloud computing, and scalable solutions for industries like retail, transportation, and logistics, e-commerce, and healthcare. Services include professional consulting, deployment and integration, and indoor and outdoor location analytics for shoppers, mobile positioning, and satellite-based GPS. Tools also cater to industries like manufacturing, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, and government and defense, providing personalized experiences, targeted marketing, and geocoding/reverse geocoding capabilities. Location analytics tools enable real-time decision-making, risk management, and data integration through ETL processes, reporting, and visualization, thematic mapping, and spatial analysis. They offer cloud and on-premises deployment options and cater to various industries, including transport and logistics, telecom, and tourism.

Companies collecting and analyzing location data must adhere to stringent regulations and laws set by government authorities to ensure data privacy and legal usage. Compliance with both regional and global regulations is essential for collecting and utilizing location-based data across various regions. With the increasing availability of personal data and digitalization of enterprises, cybersecurity becomes a significant concern. Companies are responsible for controlling the distribution and use of customer location information to mitigate potential cyber threats. Adherence to these regulations and security measures is crucial for maintaining trust and transparency with customers.

End-user 1.1 Transportation

1.2 Retail

1.3 BFSI

1.4 Media and entertainment

1.5 Telecom and others Type 2.1 Outdoor location

2.2 Indoor location Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Transportation- Transportation companies in the supply chain process face challenges in managing increasing material transportation needs, reducing costs, and adhering to customer service-level agreements. To address these issues, they adopt location analytics tools to optimize vehicle operations and route planning. These tools gather data on road conditions, weather updates, urban infrastructure, and route permissions, which are then analyzed in real-time to determine the most efficient route. By using location analytics, transportation companies can optimize logistics costs, enhance service levels, and gain better visibility into their operations. Benefits include streamlined transport operations, reduced operating costs, improved customer service, and efficient resource distribution during high demand. Companies like CartoDB Inc. Offer such tools to transportation firms, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Location Analytics Tools market is a rapidly growing industry that leverages geographic data, operational data, and customer data to help businesses make informed decisions. Businesses face various challenges in understanding customer behavior and improving efficiency, which can be addressed through location analytics. Real-time location data from mobile positioning and satellite-based GPS, combined with data from medical equipment, retail centers, and IoT devices, can provide valuable insights. Cloud computing and big data technologies enable the processing and analysis of large volumes of data, while ML technologies, AI, and Wi-Fi location analytics enhance the accuracy and depth of insights. Geocoding and reverse geocoding are essential tools for converting addresses into geographic coordinates and vice versa, while thematic mapping helps visualize data in a more meaningful way. Overall, location analytics tools offer significant benefits for businesses looking to gain a competitive edge by making data-driven decisions.

Location analytics is the process of using geographic data in combination with operational and customer data to gain insights and make informed decisions. Businesses face various challenges in today's digital world, including resource allocation, customer behavior, efficiency improvements, and risk mitigation. Location analytics tools help address these challenges by providing real-time decision-making capabilities, data visualization, and spatial analysis. Geographic data, such as foot traffic patterns, store product correlations, and geocoding, can be integrated with operational data and customer data to uncover valuable insights. Spatial data, including satellite-based GPS and IoT systems, can be used to analyze real-time location data for industries such as retail, transportation, and logistics. Data visualization and reporting tools enable businesses to gain insights from location data, while AI and machine learning technologies can be used for predictive analytics and risk management. Cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions offer scalable, cost-effective options for deploying location analytics tools. However, data accuracy and privacy concerns are important considerations, as well as data protection regulations and security measures. Location analytics tools can be used for personalized experiences, targeted marketing, and urban planning, among other applications. The market for location analytics tools is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing availability of data and the need for real-time decision-making capabilities.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Transportation



Retail



BFSI



Media And Entertainment



Telecom And Others

Type

Outdoor Location



Indoor Location

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

