"Location-Aware" Wine Labels to Drive New Sales says Third Aurora

GEELONG, Australia, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent technology, where wine bottles are aware of their precise location, will drive the next phase of marketing and sales for the wine industry, according to digital marketing expert, Dave Chaffey.

Third Aurora, the prodigious startup behind the technology, announced today that location-aware services would be introduced to their augmented-reality platform, Winerytale, before the end of the 2019.

Location-aware wine, the latest feature of Winerytale - augmented reality platform for the Wine Industry Location-aware wine. Personalized content delivered from the wine label in Augmented Reality

Following their announcement of self-translating wine labels last month, the platform now presents a formidable opportunity for the wine industry.

"Consumers are able to scan the labels of hundreds of wines, viewing that winery's content which is stunningly displayed in augmented reality, right at the bottle face" said Chaffey, co-founder at Third Aurora, "the obvious next step was to customize that content depending on the location (and language)"

A video of the prototype on the Winerytale website, demonstrates the idea behind the AR-location technology and how wineries could take considerable advantage of its practicalities for enhanced marketing and sales opportunities.

See the prototype video.

"This is proving to be a notably exciting development," said Chaffey, co-founder at Third Aurora. "Being able to tailor marketing to a person's exact location offers tremendous advantages to wineries, particularly in the international market."

For example, a European traveler in Asia, can now easily view information about a wine, which changes if they are within a winery's boundaries, in a language they can fully comprehend.

"The marriage of artificial intelligence and augmented reality is a great example of how it can deliver value for everyday consumers," said Chaffey. "But more than anything, this is about creating even greater value for wineries.

The amount of information a winery can now supply to a consumer is huge, leaving unfathomable marketing opportunities for astute businesses."

The Winerytale app is a unique platform allowing wineries to present stories using the stunning new medium of augmented reality. It enables wineries to easily manage their own content and present authentic anecdotes, with video images and links in social media, in a substantially effective means.

Wineries winning from Augmented Reality

Chaffey further explains the latest location-aware intelligence and what it means. "Right now, we're working on a fantastic new model perfect for wineries.

Consumers who scan the bottle label will see the story behind the winery, no matter where they are in the world. However, if they're actually at the winery then the label can show a completely different story.

This gives the wine label a terrific means of engagement and personalization."

Augmented Reality Wine Perfectly Matched to Millennials

The Winerytale platform is the first of a new breed of marketing platforms, connecting consumers and producers, literally through products.

Winerytale showcases wineries from their own wine labels, presenting their story through the spectacle of augmented reality, involving video, text, and 3D objects in virtual space.

But the bedrock is the strong social angle. And the payoff is the direct to consumer-purchasing.

This strong combination is widely anticipated to win over the millennial market and is understood to have been behind the recent surge of applications from international wineries to join field trials.

For more information including demonstration videos, and images, please visit

https://winerytale.com/location-aware-ar-wine-labels-to-drive-new-sales/

Get the App | Google Play | iOS

About Third Aurora

Launched in January 2019, Third Aurora is a tech startup built on a track record of innovation, resourcefulness and entrepreneurship – harnessing new technology to create solutions which impact globally.

The three partners, Matt Hallberg, Luke Chaffey, and Dave Chaffey are recognised specialists in their respective fields of augmented reality, software development, and digital marketing strategy.

And in the true spirit of collaboration, the three are building a future together despite Matt Hallberg living thousands of kilometres away in Pittsburgh, USA and the Chaffeys residing in Geelong, Australia.

Third Aurora has offices in Pittsburgh & Geelong, obviously.

Contact Person:

Dave Chaffey, Co-founder

220986@email4pr.com | Ph: +61 1300 633 390

216 Pakington Street, Geelong West, 3218, Australia

SOURCE Third Aurora