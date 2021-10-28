Location-based Advertising Market to Grow by USD 82.26 bn from 2020 to 2025|Adux and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

The location-based advertising market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the growing demand in location-based mobile advertising for small businesses as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The location-based advertising market covers the following areas:

Location-based Advertising Market Sizing

Location-based Advertising Market Forecast

Location-based Advertising Market Analysis

Some Companies Mentioned

Adux

Alphabet Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Foursquare Labs Inc.

GroundTruth

International Business Machines Corp.

Near Pte. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telenity Inc.

Verve Group Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market: The programmatic advertising spending market has been segmented by auction type (open auction, automated guaranteed, invitation-only, and unreserved fixed-rate), display type (mobile and desktop), and geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The programmatic advertising spending market has been segmented by auction type (open auction, automated guaranteed, invitation-only, and unreserved fixed-rate), display type (mobile and desktop), and geography (APAC, , MEA, , and ). Outdoor Advertising Market: The Outdoor Advertising Market has been segmented by type (billboards, shelters, transit displays, and street furniture), platform (physical outdoor advertising and digital outdoor advertising), and geography (APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Location-based Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 82.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adux, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Foursquare Labs Inc., GroundTruth, International Business Machines Corp., Near Pte. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telenity Inc., and Verve Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

