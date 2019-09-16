Location-Based Services and Real-Time Location Systems Market by Component, Location Type, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Various applications of geospatial data to drive the LBS and RTLS market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst projects the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market to grow from USD 16.0 billion in 2019 to USD 40.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% from 2019 to 2024. Generally, spatial data represents the location, size and shape of objects present on Earth, such as a buildings, lakes, mountains, or townships. It is considered that spatial data and analysis is extremely essential for companies to understand changing business trends and challenges across regions, which significantly drives market growth. The processing time in decision-making is often long, leading to flawed assumptions, which limits the applicability of information. The increasing awareness among business executives about the benefits of LBS and RTLS analytics has further bolstered the growth of the market. LBS and RTLS solutions assist business executives in processing vast volumes of spatial data and gathering real-time insights into various business functionalities, which, in turn, helps companies to quickly tackle changing business conditions. For example, in the retail industry, spatial data enables retailers to uncover relationships between stores, products, and customer types—across a range of different parameters or metrics—that affects sales performance.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4507362/?utm_source=PRN



• By component, services segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

By component, the services segment is expected to hold a higher market share than the hardware and software segment during the forecast period.The services play a tricky part in the overall LBS and RTLS implementation process, especially for RTLS.



Knowing the installation and maintenance details before deploying RTLS solutions plays a crucial role for determining the exact time and cost investment required to install the solution.For instance, some RTLS installations may take months and can affect staff productivity in environments, such as hospitals by creating interference and obstruction in the work place.



On the other hand, some solutions such as Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based RTLS solutions can be integrated with the existing wireless network infrastructure of the facility and therefore, require a shorter installation time. Other than installation and maintenance services, professional services, such as consulting, Return on Investment (RoI) analysis, and site inspection are also included in the services segment.



• By service, deployment and integration segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Among services, the deployment and integration segment is expected to hold larger market size than the application support and maintenance, and consulting and advisory services segment during the forecast period.Deployment and integration services take care of seamless integration of each location-based software and system, regardless of its technology.



System integration provides facilities and frameworks for the integration of various platforms with third-party environments. This integration allows applications to run on other platforms and make indoor location-based solutions efficient and quick.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the massive potential for the applications of LBS and RTLS solutions in sectors, such as government and public utilities, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail.The existence of a large population, developing technology, and high growth in countries, such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major contributing factors for the growth of the LBS and RTLS market in the APAC region.



Organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and preferences. The usage of smartphones and internet is widely used as a major means of connectivity.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the LBS and RTLS market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 26%, and Tier 3 – 32%

• By Designation: C-Level – 40%, Director Level – 35%, and Managers–25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%



The following key LBS and RTLS vendors are profiled in the report:

• Aruba Networks (US)

• Cisco (US)

• Google (US)

• Esri (US)

• IBM (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Oracle (US)

• TomTom (Netherlands)

• Teldio (Canada)

• HERE (Netherlands)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• Foursquare (US)

• Navigine (US)

• AiRISTA Flow (US)

• Quuppa (Finland)

• Ubisense (UK)

• Apple (US)

• Qualcomm (US)

• STANLEY Healthcare (US)

• GE Healthcare (US)

• CenTrak (US)

• Spime (US)

• KDDI (Japan)

• NTT Docomo (Japan)

• Zebra Technologies (US)



Research Coverage

The LBS and RTLS market is segmented by component (hardware, software and services), location type (indoor and outdoor), vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the LBS and RTLS market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the LBS and RTLS market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4507362/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

